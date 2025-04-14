“I don’t think you necessarily have to be loud to be effective,” Hugley said, in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

After more than three decades in office, the 66-year-old from Columbus, was overwhelmingly chosen by her peers in November for the top Democratic job in the state House, responsible for refining the party’s priorities and growing its numbers. Although it’s her first term as Minority Leader, colleagues said Hugley has met the moment, providing a listening ear, an open heart and a sharp mind as Democrats seek to block what they see as harmful legislation and work toward a majority in the state.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

“We should have had her sooner,” said state Rep. David Sampson, a Democrat from Albany. “She has a steady hand. She understands how to work, galvanize us together, and she understands the process very well.”

Hugley has already faced tests during her first session as leader.

Three of the 80 Democrats voted with most of the chamber’s 100 Republicans to pass an overhaul of the state’s civil litigation system, which was Gov. Brian Kemp’s top priority for the session. However, her supporters note the GOP had eight defectors.

While the walkout frustrated Republicans and delighted LGBTQ+ advocates, it failed to stop the transgender bill she opposed — which would ban state funding for gender-affirming care of state inmates. It ultimately passed the House, with three Democrats voting in favor. Republican backers said Democrats were taking the unpopular position of supporting “taxpayer-funded sex changes of state prisoners.”

But supporters said to give her time.

“I’ve seen firsthand how Leader Hugley conducts herself in the middle of heated negotiations, and she sets a good example for legislators to lead with respect, thoughtfulness and firmness,” said Minority Whip Sam Park, Hugley’s second-in-command.

She was successful, he said, in blocking a constitutional amendment, brought by the House Majority Leader, that needed two-thirds of the chamber’s support, thereby requiring Democrats’ help. Before it ultimately passed, Hugley was able to secure additional hearings on Democratic bills and get more money for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the state budget, Park said.

A caucus in shambles

When Hugley took over the reins as minority leader, Democrats were reeling nationally. Republican Donald Trump had reclaimed the White House and controlled both chambers of Congress.

In Georgia, she also “came into a caucus that was a little rattled,” said Democratic state Rep. Teddy Reese, who represents Columbus near Hugley’s district.

Hugley’s predecessor, Macon Democrat James Beverly, had faced harassment allegations. An investigation in 2024 found those claims to be unsubstantiated, but he didn’t seek reelection last year. Some House Democrats blamed Beverly’s issues for their struggles to fundraise during the 2024 campaign, although they managed to defend almost all of their seats in competitive districts.

“Kind of like triaging someone in the hospital, she came in and stabilized the situation and got us on a path to where we could move toward productivity and get things done for the people of Georgia,” Reese said.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Under Beverly, state Rep. Esther Panitch said she was looking for an exit door. She co-sponsored legislation that defines antisemitism as part of the state’s hate crimes and discrimination laws and a resolution that would condemn Hamas, the terrorist organization that carried out the deadliest attacks against Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“The leader told me that he would support me, but I could see with clear eyes that I was being undermined,” Panitch, a Democrat from Sandy Springs, said. She felt Beverly was disinterested in her bills.

With Hugley, Panitch said she feels brought back into the fold and appreciates her leadership style.

Bothered by hate

As Republicans geared up for next year’s statewide elections, many of the GOP bills sought to score political points and set members up for future campaigns. Transgender Georgians were a frequent topic of conversation.

For Hugley, her empathy for the LGBTQ+ community is bones deep.

“You see, I was born a colored girl. That’s what my birth certificate (in Arkansas) said. Colored girl,” Hugley told House lawmakers. “My father had to tell me why we could not go to the movies because at the movie theater, you pay for your ticket up front, but you had to go around outside and walk up the stairs and sit in the balcony because the state said that you were not worthy.”

She was speaking about a bill that would restrict restrict transgender student-athletes from playing team sports according to their gender identity, the contents of which now heads to the governor’s desk.

“I am sad today because we should never, under any circumstances, put hate in our code,” she said.

Twenty-three Democrats were excused or did not cast a vote on the bill and three Democrats voted with Republicans. In speaking with her caucus, Hugley said some members needed more time to think about how they felt, and how their constituents felt, about the topic.

State Rep. Anne Allen Westbrook said she was “deeply bothered” by disparaging comments made against transgender people. She brought those concerns to Hugley, who she said “was willing to recognize a broad array of comfort levels within the caucus on the issue and made room for all of us.”

Wayfinding

After Democrats lost the presidency to Donald Trump in November, they have found themselves soul-searching and wayfinding for a path forward.

“We are in a moment where Democrats are looking to other Democratic leaders to stand up to the Trump administration,” Westbrook said.

On the state level, Democrats also want a leader who is respected by Republicans, so they can get meaningful wins out of negotiations, but not someone Republicans could walk over.

“Obviously, we have different viewpoints with the caucuses we represent,” said House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration. “We’ve been able to work together in a respectful manner to find common ground when that’s possible on certain issues.”

House Speaker Jon Burns said he is grateful for Hugley’s friendship and collaboration.

Credit: Jason Getz/ACJ Credit: Jason Getz/ACJ

“Minority Leader Hugley and I have been colleagues in the House for nearly two decades, and during that time, she has been both a strong ally and a fierce opponent,” he said, in a statement.

“Although we are on opposite sides of the aisle, and often on opposite sides of issues, we are able to put politics aside and work together toward a common goal — creating a brighter future for the citizens and communities of our great state.”

State Rep. Kim Alexander, who has been supporting Hugley for Leader for three years, said Hugley is up to the task.

“Don’t let that silence fool you,” she said. Hugley “is very calculated on how she goes about what she needs to do, and she’s good at it — actually, she’s great at it.”