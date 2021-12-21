Reckless conduct charge against Georgia state Rep. Kelley dismissed

“To follow the state’s position in this case, every driver passing by a collision on the roadway must now ‘immediately’ contact 911 or they have committed a crime,” Schuster wrote. “There is simply no such crime.”

Kelley’s attorney, Lester Tate, said he did nothing wrong. Kelley has said he didn’t know a person had been injured when he arrived at the scene of the crash.

“Trey Kelley is still very saddened by the death of Mr. Keais but is thrilled to have been exonerated on this charge,” Tate said. “We’re hopeful that this is the end of it.”

An appeal of the judge’s order is possible. Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney Oliver Jackson Browning Jr. said Tuesday he will review the judge’s order and then decide how to proceed.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kelley in September is pending. That case alleges that Kelley used his political office and influence to protect his friend rather than try to help the bicyclist.

Dover is still facing hit-and-run and reckless conduct charges.