Georgia lawmaker charged with reckless conduct for role in hit-and-run case

House Republican Whip Trey Kelley was indicted Thursday by a Polk County grand jury for his role after a 2019 fatal hit-and-run.
Kelley has been charged with reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, for assisting his friend Ralph Dover III after Dover hit a bicyclist and left the scene in September 2019. Dover is charged with felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.
Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning said arrest warrants will issued for Kelley and Dover. Kelley did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.
After Dover left the scene, he called Kelley, according to police documents. Instead of calling 911, Kelley, who is a lawyer, called the Cedartown police chief, who also didn’t call 911, records show.
The bicyclist, Eric Keais, died from his injuries — a death ruled “homicide by vehicle” by the Polk County coroner.
Kelley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year that he did not initially call 911 because he didn’t know exactly what happened.
“At that time, I still did not know another human being was involved,” he said in a statement. “I fully cooperated with law enforcement.”
Kelley won his June Republican primary race with 64% of the vote. He easily defeated his Democratic opponent in November.
Kelley also was unanimously reelected by his GOP peers to his leadership role as the Republican Caucus whip last month.
Browning said the case now go before the state superior court.
“Because the Georgia State Patrol, the investigating agency, had not made any arrests in connection with the investigation, the grand jury was authorized to determine for themselves and to recommend the charges they believed were appropriate and justified under the law,” Browning said in a statement.