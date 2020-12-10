Georgia lawmaker charged with reckless conduct for role in hit-and-run case

Kelley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year that he did not initially call 911 because he didn’t know exactly what happened.

“At that time, I still did not know another human being was involved,” he said in a statement. “I fully cooperated with law enforcement.”

Kelley won his June Republican primary race with 64% of the vote. He easily defeated his Democratic opponent in November.

Kelley also was unanimously reelected by his GOP peers to his leadership role as the Republican Caucus whip last month.

Browning said the case now go before the state superior court.

“Because the Georgia State Patrol, the investigating agency, had not made any arrests in connection with the investigation, the grand jury was authorized to determine for themselves and to recommend the charges they believed were appropriate and justified under the law,” Browning said in a statement.