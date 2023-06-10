X

Raffensperger booed at Trump speech

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Donald Trump continued to defend the January 2021 call in which he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the 11,780 votes he needed to defeat Democrat Joe Biden.

As he has in the past, Trump said he did nothing wrong in the call, describing it as “perfect.” He said if he’d said something wrong Raffensperger or others on the call would have said so. At the mention of Raffensperger’s name, many the Georgia GOP delegates let out a chorus of “boos.”

Credit: Natrice Miller

Credit: Natrice Miller

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, has died in federal prison at 8115m ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: Clayton County murder suspect captured while breaking into cars
1h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

‘BMF’ producer suspended after threatening striking Atlanta writers
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

MURPHY: ‘Atlanta way’ long gone as city leaders face death threats over training center
9h ago
The Latest
Trump calls federal prosecutor ‘deranged’
29m ago
Trump: ‘I’m just standing in the way’
46m ago
Trump arrives at Georgia GOP convention
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES | The latest from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top