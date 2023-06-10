Raffensperger booed at Trump speech

Donald Trump continued to defend the January 2021 call in which he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the 11,780 votes he needed to defeat Democrat Joe Biden.

As he has in the past, Trump said he did nothing wrong in the call, describing it as “perfect.” He said if he’d said something wrong Raffensperger or others on the call would have said so. At the mention of Raffensperger’s name, many the Georgia GOP delegates let out a chorus of “boos.”