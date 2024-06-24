Politics

Potential Trump running mates flock to his side for Atlanta debate

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds (right) interacts with the audience at a Black Republicans outreach event in Fairburn, Georgia on Wednesday.

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

14 minutes ago

More than a half dozen Republicans are rumored to be under consideration to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate, and virtually all are expected to join him in Atlanta for his debate with President Joe Biden.

Some of them, like Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, have already held events around town hyping up the Trump campaign. Others, like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance, are expected to arrive in time to watch the debate in Atlanta and sing Trump praises at after-parties.

Nearly all of the serious contenders are expected to take a turn in the “spin room,” a space near the debate hall where the media will conduct live interviews with surrogates from both campaigns.

And then they will be expected to make the rounds at a watch party hosted by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, where Trump is expected to make remarks at after the debate.

