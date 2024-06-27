Politics

Potential Trump running mates flock to his side for Atlanta debate

U.S Congressman of Florida Byron Donald, (right), talks during a black Republicans outreach event in Fairburn, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

By , and
15 minutes ago

More than a half dozen Republicans are rumored to be under consideration to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate, and virtually all are expected to join him in Atlanta for his debate with President Joe Biden.

Some of them, like Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, have already held events around town hyping up the Trump campaign. Others, like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance, are expected to arrive in time to watch the debate in Atlanta and sing Trump praises at after-parties.

Donalds was among the panelists at a pro-Trump event held Wednesday morning at Rocky’s Barbershop in Buckhead. The eight barber chairs and one folding chair for waiting customers were all lined up in one direction. Otherwise, it was like any other day at the small shop where talk among its mostly African American male clientele is always heavy on politics and jokes.

Donalds teased fellow GOP Congressman Wesley Hunt of Texas about his lack of need for a barber and ribbed another panelist for his long-winded answers. About halfway through the hourlong discussion, Donalds pulled out his phone and held it up to a microphone.

“All right, everybody, you’re on with the president,” Donalds said.

Trump answered questions from the panelists and local Black business owners and community leaders for about 10 minutes.

“I hope I’m being well represented; I have a feeling I am,” the former president said. “Wesley, good job on television this morning, by the way.”

Nearly all of the serious contenders to be Trump’s running mate are expected to take a turn in the “spin room,” a space near the debate hall where the media will conduct live interviews with surrogates from both campaigns.

And then they will be expected to make the rounds at a watch party hosted by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, where Trump is expected to make remarks at after the debate.

All of this is part of an extended audition Trump has forced his potential running mates to endure. He isn’t required to formally announce who will join him on the ticket until the Republican National Convention, which begins on July 15. But he could do so at any moment before then.

Ben Carson, who served as housing secretary under Trump, said the future of democracy rests on this election.

“We will not be able to keep our country if we continue down this road,” he told the small crowd of Trump supporters who attended a campaign office opening in an east Cobb office park.

Guests had arrived donned in “Make America Great Again” hats and shirts and sat beside campaign signs that said, “Joe Biden, you’re fired!”

Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution beforehand that he hopes Trump “makes a very good choice for the country” for his vice president and hinted at potentially taking on another role within the administration.

“He has good political sense, and he knows what he needs to complement what he does himself,” Carson said.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m dedicated to trying to save our country, whether I do that from inside the next administration, or continue to do with it American Cornerstone,” he said, referring to his conservative think tank.

