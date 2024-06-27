Potential Trump running mates flock to his side for Atlanta debate

Donalds teased fellow GOP Congressman Wesley Hunt of Texas about his lack of need for a barber and ribbed another panelist for his long-winded answers. About halfway through the hourlong discussion, Donalds pulled out his phone and held it up to a microphone.

“All right, everybody, you’re on with the president,” Donalds said.

Trump answered questions from the panelists and local Black business owners and community leaders for about 10 minutes.

“I hope I’m being well represented; I have a feeling I am,” the former president said. “Wesley, good job on television this morning, by the way.”

Nearly all of the serious contenders to be Trump’s running mate are expected to take a turn in the “spin room,” a space near the debate hall where the media will conduct live interviews with surrogates from both campaigns.

And then they will be expected to make the rounds at a watch party hosted by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, where Trump is expected to make remarks at after the debate.

All of this is part of an extended audition Trump has forced his potential running mates to endure. He isn’t required to formally announce who will join him on the ticket until the Republican National Convention, which begins on July 15. But he could do so at any moment before then.

Ben Carson, who served as housing secretary under Trump, said the future of democracy rests on this election.

“We will not be able to keep our country if we continue down this road,” he told the small crowd of Trump supporters who attended a campaign office opening in an east Cobb office park.

Guests had arrived donned in “Make America Great Again” hats and shirts and sat beside campaign signs that said, “Joe Biden, you’re fired!”

Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution beforehand that he hopes Trump “makes a very good choice for the country” for his vice president and hinted at potentially taking on another role within the administration.

“He has good political sense, and he knows what he needs to complement what he does himself,” Carson said.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m dedicated to trying to save our country, whether I do that from inside the next administration, or continue to do with it American Cornerstone,” he said, referring to his conservative think tank.