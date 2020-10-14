Poll: Biden takes significant lead in Georgia for first time

The poll also looked at Georgians' preferences for president and Georgia’s other U.S. Senate race, with both of those races statistically tied. For president, the poll pegged 50% of Georgians picking former Vice President Joe Biden, with 47% choosing Trump. For Senate, 49% of likely voters chose Democrat Jon Ossoff, with 48% going for incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue.

Along with preferences for president and Senate, voters in the poll were also asked about their opinion of President Trump’s performance recently. Overall, 53% disapproved of the job Trump is doing, while 45% approved.

Georgia likely voters also disapproved 54% to 44% of how he is handling the nation’s response to the Coronavirus. A majority, 55%, said that the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. is out of control, while 35% disagreed.

The poll was conducted October 8-12 and included 1,040 likely voters in Georgia, with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points.