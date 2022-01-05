Kemp sets the stage for a new Georgia fight over gun rights

Public opinion has shifted since then as more voters call for stricter gun control measures after a spate of deadly mass shootings. Georgia Democrats who once jockeyed for the National Rifle Association’s seal of approval now war with the gun lobby.

Fueled by the party’s conservative base, state Republicans have moved in the opposite direction. Republican candidates for offices that have nothing to do with guns have vowed to fight for new expansions. And rank-and-file GOP legislators have put loosening restrictions at the center of their agenda.

“We don’t believe Georgians should need a permit to exercise their Second Amendment rights,” said state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, a Paulding County Republican who last year sponsored similar legislation. “There’s no reason why we can’t get this done this year.”

‘Craziness’

Georgia law now requires Georgians to have a weapons carry license to wield a concealed weapon, though there are broad exceptions to the rule.

Gun owners must pay about $75 — depending on the county probate court — to register with the state and pass a background check before being issued a license to carry a handgun in public.

But gun rights advocates have long pushed for legislation to carry firearms without a permit, and it became an important litmus test for fractious Republican candidates trying to prove their conservative credentials during the 2018 campaign for governor.

Kemp, who famously ran TV ads wielding shotguns, endorsed a firearms measure no longer requiring permits during that campaign but hasn’t made it a legislative priority until now.

Caption During his successful run for governor in 2018, Brian Kemp made it clear in TV ads that he supported an expansion of gun rights, although he hasn't made that a legislative priority until now.

That’s left him open to attacks from Perdue, a former ally whose challenge has triggered other debates over cultural issues popular with the GOP base. He recently accused Kemp of being a “career politician who hasn’t delivered” for gun rights advocates.

“Real leaders lead from the start — and it’s time Georgia had a governor who shows principled leadership when it matters most,” Perdue said. “That’s exactly what I’ll deliver on day one.”

Pro-gun groups, meanwhile, are already mobilizing around the idea. GeorgiaCarry.org is an influential pro-gun lobby that rebranded this week as GA2A to sharpen its mission.

The group’s director, Jerry Henry, said the organization’s goal in 2022 is to “ensure that constitutional rights afforded to citizens of this great state are never infringed.”

Democrats and their allies frame the measure as an unnecessary political fight that will inevitably lead to more gun violence. State Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, compared the need for a concealed weapons permit with the requirements for a driver’s license.

Caption State Sen. Michelle Au, a Democrat from Johns Creek, would like to see the requirements for gaining a license to carry weapons in Georgia approach the standards for obtaining a driver's license.

“To obtain a Georgia driver’s license, one has to demonstrate competency to drive on public roads, fulfill an educational requirement, show proof of ID, and have no major traffic violation convictions in the last year,” she said. “Can we agree such licensing requirements exist for good reason?”

James Woodall, a civil rights advocate who once led the Georgia NAACP, said the push for looser restrictions is “100% politics” and would distract from meaningful changes to build trust between communities and law enforcement. Others echoed that call.

“We need state leadership that will focus on issues that are actually impacting Georgians,” said Jason Esteves, the Atlanta School Board president and a Democratic candidate for the Georgia Senate. “Not this craziness.”