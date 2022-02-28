Why Trump’s pro-Buckhead attacks could backfire

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who earlier this month said he would block the cityhood push from passing the Senate, called Trump’s attack a misguided attempt to help former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s bid for governor.

“As David Perdue’s campaign continues to flounder, his supporters are desperately deploying a spaghetti on the wall approach, which as usual, is devoid from any semblance of reality,” said Duncan.

Perdue is among a handful of high-profile Republicans from outside Atlanta who have backed cityhood. At a speech Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Perdue framed his support for the initiative in sweeping terms.

“We have to defend our way of life. It’s just that simple,” Perdue said. “If self determination and freedom are going to abound and flourish in the rest of the world, we have to defend it here at home.”

Though it gained early traction, the Buckhead cityhood legislation collapsed this month amid growing backlash from community advocates, business leaders and bipartisan lawmakers – and blunders from Bill White, the recent transplant from New York who heads the initiative.

Both Duncan and Ralston made back-to-back pronouncements that they wouldn’t support the unprecedented attempt to split Atlanta into two municipalities, giving Mayor Andre Dickens time to enact his plan to combat crime and improve the city’s services.

Trump’s influence in Buckhead is muted, to say the least. Once a Republican stronghold, Joe Biden carried about 60% of the vote in Buckhead-area precincts in 2020.

Duncan said Trump’s obsession with Georgia has only made it harder for Republicans to unite.

“The Republican Party needs to push solutions not conspiracy theories,” said Duncan. “Our successes will be measured by the number of visions we cast and not the number of history lessons we give between now and 2024.”