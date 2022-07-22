Why Georgia Republicans are tiptoeing around new abortion law

But it also underscored another significant trend now that Georgia’s restrictive anti-abortion law is in effect. Top Republicans are eager to pivot the message back to the economy every chance possible, even if it means downplaying a landmark victory for abortion opponents.

That was on vivid display when Walker was asked whether he feared outrage from opponents of the new abortion limits could threaten Republican fortunes in November. He immediately tried to deemphasize the prospect of the anti-abortion law mobilizing Democrats.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Abortion rights protesters rally near the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on May 14, 2022. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (Ben Gray /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Combined Shape Caption FILE - Abortion rights protesters rally near the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on May 14, 2022. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (Ben Gray /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

“You’re gonna bring up things that people are not concerned about. And that’s what I said. People are concerned about gas, they’re concerned about food. They’re not even talking about that. That’s not what I’m hearing about,” he said.

Pressed on whether he was suggesting people weren’t concerned about the abortion limits that took effect this week, Walker said he wasn’t hearing from voters focused on the issue.

“I didn’t say that. I said people here are concerned about gas, I think they’re concerned about groceries. They’re concerned about the baby formula … Why are we not talking about those?”

Walker is no moderate when it comes to abortion restrictions. He supports a total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape or incest. And this week he lamented that there was no federal legislation outlawing abortion.

Still, his reluctance to put abortion restrictions at the center of his campaign this week aligns him with other Georgia Republicans.

‘A sad day’

Gov. Brian Kemp made passing the nation’s “toughest” abortion restrictions one of his most pressing priorities after he took office in 2019 and mocked “C-list celebrities” who threatened a boycott after he signed the measure into law.

After a federal appeals court Wednesday allowed the law to take effect, Kemp said he was “overjoyed.” But he’s since been far more eager to promote economic development deals and bash Stacey Abrams, his Democratic opponent.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, center, signs legislation in Atlanta, on May 7, 2019, banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks before many women know they're pregnant. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, center, signs legislation in Atlanta, on May 7, 2019, banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks before many women know they're pregnant. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

Other Republicans have taken a muted victory lap – if any at all. Even the law’s chief sponsor, state Rep. Ed Setzler, was reluctant to comment when pressed on whether he’d back new efforts to ensure the abortion limits are being enforced.

The reason for their restraint? Republicans want November to be a referendum on Joe Biden, whose plunging approval ratings threaten to weigh down Georgia Democrats like an anchor.

And with polls showing that Georgia voters view the economy and high inflation as their top concern, Republicans want to deprive Democrats of an opening to shift the political landscape in a state where even minor fluctuations in voting behavior can bring major changes.

As Republican strategist Jen Talaber Ryan put it: “A lot more Americans buy gas and groceries than get abortions.”

Combined Shape Caption Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams gives a press conference about abortion on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The conference comes just after a federal appeals court allowed Georgia’s restrictive abortion law to take place. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams gives a press conference about abortion on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The conference comes just after a federal appeals court allowed Georgia’s restrictive abortion law to take place. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democrats say their rivals can’t hide from the fallout. Abrams said the decision renders women “second-class citizens in Kemp’s Georgia” as she released an internal poll that projected the new law could help motivate Democrats disenchanted by Biden’s track record.

And Charlie Bailey, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, predicted that voters were hungry to exact revenge.

“This is a culmination of 20 years of rightwing leadership in the state that attacks the ability of women to make their own decisions about their bodies,” he said. “It was a sad day in Georgia but I’m ready to fight back.”