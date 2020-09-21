Warnock rises in polls as allies urge other Democrats to quit Senate race

That would give Democrats an extra vote in a potential lame-duck session to fill Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Republicans now have a 53-47 edge in the U.S. Senate, and are also banking on a similar possibility in Arizona, where Democrat Mark Kelly is leading a special election contest.

“We need to focus our energy and concentrate our resources in the most pragmatic way possible, and for those other candidates, that means stepping out,” said Everton Blair, a Gwinnett County school board member seen as an emerging party star. “The reality is Warnock is going to be the Democratic front-runner.”

His rivals are staying put

Though Warnock’s poll is an internal promoted by the campaign, it echoes other surveys of the messy race. One released over the weekend by Redfield & Wilton Strategies pegged Loeffler with a slight plurality at 26%, followed by Warnock (21%), Collins (19%) and Lieberman (15%).

Former U.S. Attorney Ed Tarver, left, and Matt Lieberman, son of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, are the two Democrats who have announced plans to run against U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a November special election. More could enter the race. The winner will serve the final two years of Johnny Isakson’s term. (Handout photo)

Another from Fabrizio Ward/Hart Research Associates, a respected Republican-aligned firm, had Loeffler at 24%, followed by Warnock and Collins at around one-fifth of the vote. Lieberman, a former educator, trailed with 10% and Tarver was at 7%.

A first-time candidate, Lieberman has benefited from high name recognition thanks to his famous father, former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, and quirky digital ads. The Democrat told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’s not considering ditching the race.

“I feel great about where we are,” said Lieberman, expressing confidence that undecided Democrats and left-leaning independents will break his way. “Our support will grow over the next 44 days, and I don’t know that the other campaigns can say that.”

Tarver, a former federal prosecutor, also said he has no intention of quitting the contest.

“We live in a democracy,” said Tarver, a military veteran who served three terms in the Georgia Senate. “Voters should have the opportunity to select the candidate who is most qualified and prepared to represent them in Washington. I have a proven record of public service.”