Warnock continues his staggering fundraising streak

It’s not immediately clear how much is left in the bank, but Warnock reported in his last disclosure that he amassed more than $25.6 million in cash-on-hand through the end of March.

Warnock, a pastor who is the first Black U.S. senator in Georgia history, has already set a string of quarterly fundraising records as he runs for a full six-year term in November. Considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats on the ballot, his race could again decide control of the chamber.