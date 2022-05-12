BreakingNews
Warnock continues his staggering fundraising streak

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., leaves the chamber before a procedural vote on the Women's Health Protection Act to codify the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would guarantee the constitutional right to abortion services after the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

caption arrowCaption
Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is continuing his breakneck fundraising pace.

He’ll report raising nearly $5.6 million between April 1 and May 4 in a special federal filing he’s set to submit on Thursday.

More than 113,000 donors gave to his campaign, giving the Democrat an average of $37.63 a pop.

It’s not immediately clear how much is left in the bank, but Warnock reported in his last disclosure that he amassed more than $25.6 million in cash-on-hand through the end of March.

Warnock, a pastor who is the first Black U.S. senator in Georgia history, has already set a string of quarterly fundraising records as he runs for a full six-year term in November. Considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats on the ballot, his race could again decide control of the chamber.

He’s expected to face former football star Herschel Walker, a Republican who ended the latest quarter with roughly $7.4 million in the bank. With enormous leads in the polls, Walker is paying no attention to his GOP rivals in the May 24 primary and focusing entirely on a Warnock matchup.

Insider’s Note: This item was ripped and expanded from the Morning Jolt.

