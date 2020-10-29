The torrent of votes flooding contested state House races

I’ve combined this list with data from GeorgiaVotes.com – specifically, the share of 2020 ballots already cast, by mail or in-person, compared with actual 2016 vote totals.

There’s no way to ascertain who is casting the ballots, or for whom, but it is a decent measure of intensity. In 15 of these 21 House districts, 2020 voters have already cast 97% or more of the total ballots counted in 2016. Twelve have already pushed past the 2016 total. See for yourself: