Top Georgia Republicans rush to sign pledge opposing ‘defund the police’ push

Gov. Brian Kemp releases video message in support of police

Their stances echo a Republican strategy in Georgia of trying to tie their opponents to the push to rethink policing. Some supporters want to shift money to other areas of need, others want to abolish police departments entirely.

No prominent Georgia Democratic candidates in the state’s highest profile races support the latter option.

Raphael Warnock, an establishment-backed Democrat challenging Loeffler, said he opposes defunding the police but supports a method to “responsibly fund law enforcement.”

And Jon Ossoff, the nominee to face U.S. Sen. David Perdue, said he shares Joe Biden’s stance of linking federal funds of law enforcement agencies to certain standards, including whether they can “demonstrate they can protect the community.”

Read the pledge:

A lawful society—free from mob rule and violent insurrection—is not possible without Law Enforcement. Police officers have chosen a noble profession. They dedicate their lives to upholding the law and protecting the sacred rights of their fellow citizens. As a profession, they deserve support and respect. I stand with America’s Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to “Defund the Police.” -