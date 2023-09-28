The Jolt: Trump skips second GOP debate, trashes EV industry from Detroit

Georgia’s manufacturing renaissance hinges in large part on the electric vehicle sector. Hyundai and Rivian EV manufacturing plants currently under construction in the state are the centerpieces of Gov. Brian Kemp’s vow to make Georgia the “electric mobility capital of America.”

So count EVs among the growing list of issues where Kemp clashes with former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner in the 2024 presidential race. Trump warned Wednesday the current transition to electric vehicles in America would mean “a transition to hell.”

Trump delivered the message in Michigan as part of an appeal to striking autoworkers. The rally was counterprograming to the second Republican presidential debate, held thousands of miles away in California.

With a call to “drill, baby, drill,” Trump attacked EVs and the pro-clean energy policies of his political rival, President Joe Biden. The Democratic president has championed EVs and signed legislation that provides incentives for automakers that manufacture the vehicles in Georgia and across America.

Trump labeled Biden’s EV policies “cruel and ridiculous” and called for their repeal, warning that “in two to three years, you won’t have one job in this state.”

Trump neglected to mention the 5,000 jobs expected in Georgia at Rivian’s EV plant under construction east of Atlanta or the 15,000-plus jobs promised by the Hyundai EV plant outside of Savannah and its suppliers. Hyundai’s North American chief executive José Muñoz recently said the company is accelerating its plans to open the Georgia plant to take advantage of the financial incentives in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Hyundai production is expected to begin as early as October 2024.

DEBATABLE. Former President Donald Trump didn’t go to Simi Valley for Wednesday’s Republican debate, but Jolter Greg Bluestein did and filed this report: “In chaotic debate, GOP hopefuls take aim at Trump and each other.”

For our money, the zinger of the night was former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley telling Vivek Ramaswamy, “Every time you speak, I feel a little dumber.”

And the line we can never unhear: Former Vice President Mike Pence saying, “I’ve been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years.”

In Wednesday's edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, we break down the government funding fights in Washington, D.C., and the impact a shutdown could have on Georgians. Plus, we review what Georgia's senators are saying about their indicted colleague, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and how U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, ended up in the driver's seat in the spending fights.

Listen and subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Programming note: Remember to look for the Politically Georgia podcast at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays instead of 4 a.m. from now on.

SHUTDOWN DRAWS NEARER. U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rejected a U.S. Senate-drafted temporary government funding bill Wednesday, derailing a bid to avoid an Oct. 1 shutdown.

McCarthy, R-Calif., told his members he would not introduce the Senate’s continuing resolution, which would provide funding through Nov. 17, because it lacked support to pass in the House. The Senate measure has bipartisan support in that chamber, including the GOP’s leader, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

The House instead worked late into Wednesday evening to revise spending bills and broaden their appeal to the divided Republican caucus. GOP leaders removed $300 million in Ukraine funding from the defense appropriations bill to appease opponents such as Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome.

The House will introduce aid for Ukraine, which is engaged in a war with Russia, in a separate measure.

Later this morning, the White House will begin notifying federal agencies to prepare for a shutdown, according to a report from The Washington Post.

LEGISLATURE TEASER. It may have been a brief mention, but it could help shape next year’s Georgia legislative session — and the race for governor in 2026.

At a meeting of Columbus government and corporate leaders this week, WRBL reports that Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said he supports devoting more state dollars to hire armed security officers for k-12 schools.

“Probably in the form of a block grant — for schools that either want to have off-duty law enforcement agencies or security individuals on campuses,” he said. “Obviously it’s vital that we make sure our k-12 schools are safe.”

Jones’ allies have long discussed ways to amp up school safety funding. They’re also mindful that Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Marietta resident and one of the nation’s most prominent gun control and school safety advocates, could run for governor.

Any new school safety legislation would build on the Safe Schools Act, signed into law earlier this year. The measure seeks to modernize school safety protocols with a focus on teacher training. The law also mandates that every elementary and secondary public school in Georgia conduct an “intruder alert” drill by Oct. 1.

PERSONNEL MOVES. Republican strategist Scott Paradise, who was most recently Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate campaign manager, has joined P2 Public Affairs. He is better known for his better half, veteran GOP operative Loree Anne Paradise, who now serves as Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ top aide.

NOT A LOVE LETTER. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies for alleged 2020 election interference is still in the initial stages, yet the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is demanding oversight of Willis’ prosecutorial conduct in the case.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, sent a nine-page letter to Willis on Wednesday outlining why the congressional body has the obligation to ensure “that popularly elected local prosecutors do not misuse their law-enforcement authority to target federal officials for political reasons.”

Jordan’s letter was a rebuttal to a Willis letter to the committee dated Sept. 7. She challenged the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s oversight authority in a state case on several grounds. In his response letter, Jordan labeled Willis’ letter as “hostile” and cited it as evidence that Willis is “actively and aggressively engaged in such a scheme.”

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on conspiracy charges in August. Trials in the case are expected to start later this year, although Trump is unlikely to appear before a jury until 2024.

WARNOCK’S STAND. Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock denounced a bill that would give protections to banks that offer services to marijuana businesses in states where cannabis is legal. Warnock was the lone Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee to vote against advancing the legislation during a Wednesday meeting.

Warnock takes issue with the bill providing safe harbor for marijuana industry investors while not addressing the decades of harm that drug enforcement has done to America’s communities. Warnock also voiced concerns that the legislation could lead to consolidation in the sector, as greater access to capital gives bigger and wealthier companies an advantage over small businesses.

Warnock said he would support the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act were it “paired with broader cannabis reforms that substantially address the issue of restorative justice.”

The bill passed a committee vote 14-9 and next moves to the Senate floor.

Let's be clear: the "SAFER Banking" bill only makes life safer for the bankers & businesses, some of whom have been illegally profiting off of cannabis for years, while regular folks sit in jail cells for using or selling cannabis.



Watch my full remarks from @SenateBanking 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/1pnZFx1ovI — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) September 27, 2023

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden is in Phoenix to deliver remarks honoring the legacy of U.S. Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018. He also hosts a campaign reception before returning to the capital this evening.

The U.S. House continues work on spending bills and the House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds its first hearing in the President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry.

U.S. Senate leaders work toward finalizing a continuing resolution to extend government funding through Nov. 17.

PETITION TIME. Another effort to overturn a local government decision via referendum has launched, mirroring the ongoing petition drive in Atlanta regarding the controversial public safety training center.

The latest challenge is in McIntosh County, located along the Georgia coast and home to Sapelo Island and one of America’s last Gullah-Geechee settlements. The Gullah-Geechee are descendants of enslaved West Africans who worked plantations along the East Coast.

As reported by The AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer, the “Keep Sapelo Geechee” group is circulating petitions to secure enough signatures — a little over 2,000 — to force a public vote on a recent zoning ordinance change approved by the McIntosh County Commission.

The petition drive comes as Georgia General Assembly members work to draft legislation to more sharply define which local decisions can be reversed by popular vote. In addition to the McIntosh and Atlanta public safety training center initiatives, a group of Camden County residents used a referendum to successfully overturn a local government decision regarding a proposed spaceport in 2022.

DOG OF THE DAY. They say cats have nine lives. But Izzie Riner has already lived several in her six dog years.

This sweet Staffordshire terrier-Labrador mix started life as a “bait dog” for dog fights in Southwest Georgia. After being rescued and living for several years in a Georgia fraternity house, Izzie moved to Lawrenceville, where she is now “the center of attention” for the Riner family.

Like any suburban lady, she loves walking in the neighborhood and spending time with her people. And now she’s our dog of the day.

