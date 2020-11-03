The Jolt: The difference between a blue wave and a red wall in Georgia

***

Republican insiders may have already accepted defeat in the Sixth District congressional contest, according to a new report by Politico focused on the growing strength of Democrats in suburbs across the nation:

Democrats poured money into a nationally watched special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in 2017 and lost by 4 points a seat Republicans won handily for decades. Then, Democrat Lucy McBath eked out a win a year later. Now, as private polling showed McBath with a double-digit lead — and Joe Biden up by a similar margin — Republicans quietly chose not to spend money trying to win it back in the closing weeks of the election. -

***

Today’s print column in the AJC also focuses on shifting suburbia, and begins thusly:

Nineteen years ago, a Georgia governor succeeded in bringing down a state flag that dripped with Confederate symbolism. The act helped send Democrats into an exile that is only now coming to an end. If not Tuesday, then soon. We do not know who will carry this state – Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Yet the not knowing is significant. In Georgia, presidential uncertainty hasn’t made it to November since 1992. And regardless of the outcome, we do know who will lose on this Election Day – Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and those who think a future can still be built on what remains of their legacy. Count them among the casualties of a rising, suburban-driven political dynamic in which mythologies like the Lost Cause and its internet-birthed cousin, QAnon, become a badge of minority status. “We are moving past the Confederacy. There still are some hangers-on. But the Civil War is finally drawing to a close,” said Roy Barnes, now 72. It was Barnes who engineered the replacement of the 1956 state flag and its dominant Confederate battle emblem. At bottom, the banner was a symbolic middle finger raised during the fight over segregation... -

***

In a WSB Radio interview, Gov. Brian Kemp said this morning that he had received his absentee ballot on Monday and would be dropping it off today. The governor has been self-quarantining after coming in contact with a coronavirus-infected U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point.

***

On Twitter, many of you are pointing us to a last-minute Trafalgar Group poll of Georgia. But the link to said poll is dead, and so we will hold fire.

***

If presidential politics were the MLB, we would say that Georgia has just made it to the show. The New York Times has made us one of three eastern coast “needle” states it will watch to roughly estimate the direction of the national contest. The newspaper’s reasoning:

These states give us the kind of data we need to offer accurate estimates of the final vote. They report the results in unmatched detail, so our estimates might even be better than usual in these states. Better still, these states count their votes relatively quickly. They have experience with absentee voting, and they close their polls early in the night. Much of the vote in North Carolina and Florida is expected to be counted by 8 p.m. Eastern. …If Joe Biden wins even one of these states, he is a solid favorite to win the presidency. If President Trump wins all three, both candidates have realistic paths to the presidency. -

With all that in mind, we wish Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger well tonight, and pass along this Twitter message from Dan Primack, a business editor over at Axios:

This morning, 50 secretaries of state will wake up with the same prayer: “Please don’t let the whole country know my name tomorrow.” -

***

Over at Georgia Health News, Andy Miller reports that – to no one’s surprise – the Trump administration has approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s waiver request to revamp the state’s health insurance market: