The key Georgia counties to watch as election returns roll in

Gwinnett County: Democrats have a magic number they’re targeting in the suburban county: 60%. That’s the vote-share they’re hoping to reach in a county once so solidly Republican that Democrats didn’t bother running in some local races. Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a bee-line for Gwinnett over the weekend, and Senate Democratic candidates have staged multiple rallies across the county. If Democrats flirt with that total, Joe Biden could be in for a solid night.

Forsyth and Cherokee counties: The exurban Atlanta counties is key to Republican efforts to offset Democratic gains in the suburbs. While Trump will win rural Georgia areas by staggering margins, Forsyth and Cherokee are densely-populated counties where huge GOP margins help build Trump and other Republicans a buffer. Forsyth will play a particularly important role, since half the county is in the hotly-competitive 7th Congressional District, which Republicans aim to keep in their fold.

Trump supporters head up Northside Parkway for the I-75 MAGA Drag the Interstate rally Sunday, November 1, 2020. Caravans were scheduled around Georgia and the U.S. on Sunday. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Peach County: The middle Georgia county is one of the state’s few bellwethers. The county’s voters have picked the eventual presidential winner in just about every election since 1992, swinging from Barack Obama to Trump in the past two races. The exception was 2000, when Al Gore captured Peach County by a scant 15 ballots, mirroring the razor-thin national vote.