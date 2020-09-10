The Jolt: Counties in rural Georgia take the lead in COVID-19 death rates

On Sept. 24, a Buckhead event will boast a list of hosts that includes Nick Ayers, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, and Don Leebern, the Columbus liquor magnate and former member of the Board of Regents.

Draws include Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, and Gov. Brian Kemp. The minimum ticket price is $1,000.

On Sept. 30, Vice President Mike Pence will host a luncheon – also in Buckhead. Entry will cost $2,800. A photo with the man will depend on you donating or raising $25,000.

***

State Rep. Chuck Efstration has honed a reputation as the chief champion of Georgia’s new hate-crimes law. But he’s under fire for using a quote from one of the leading forces behind the measure in a campaign flyer.

The Dacula Republican featured Georgia NAACP president James Woodall in a mailer sent to residents of his competitive Gwinnett County district, along with a quote that calls him a “good leader” who is pushing for more reforms.

While Woodall said those words, he also said he said on Twitter they shouldn’t be misconstrued as an endorsement. “The people of the district should, and will, decide who they want to represent them,” Woodall said.

Efstration said the quote was accurate and that it was authorized for use by his campaign, adding that he never used the word “endorsement” in the flyer because the non-partisan NAACP doesn’t back candidates.

That kerfuffle aside, Efstration’s flyer was a remarkable reminder of Gwinnett’s changing politics.

Not long ago, Republicans were wrestling over a county commissioner who had called U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Atlanta a “racist pig” and Democrats were struggling to make inroads.

Now an imperiled incumbent Republican legislators is compelled to feature pictures of the NAACP president and other Black leaders on a flyer to appeal to Gwinnettians.

***

Ralph Reed, founder of the Georgia-based Faith and Freedom Coalition, on Wednesday defended Jerry Falwell Jr., who recently resigned as president of Liberty University in a sex scandal that also involved his wife, Becki Falwell. Said Reed, on a book tour, to Jim Engster on WRFK radio in Baton Rouge, La.:

"I wasn’t entirely surprised because a couple of the left-wing news organizations had reported some of the basic outlines of the story. “Obvously, I was disappointed, but Jerry and Becki Falwell are dear friends and I’ve reached out to them and let them know that I’m praying for them. He’s done an extraordinary job at Liberty University, taking a debt-saddled institution and transforming it into the leading Christian university in the United States.” -

“We all fall short of the mark,” Reed said. “I certainly hope we haven’t heard the last of him.”

***

U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s campaign is airing its most scathing TV attack yet on November rival Jon Ossoff, casting the Democrat as a “privileged, inexperienced” wannabe politician.

The first-term Republican has tried to frame himself as a bipartisan pragmatist in the final stretch of the race, rather than emphasizing his close ties to President Donald Trump.

Polls show a tight contest between the two candidates, and a string of recent political prognosticators have rated the race a tossup.

***

Gov. Brian Kemp met Wednesday in his ceremonial office with Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, a progressive activist whose real name is Micahel Render. Yes, you read that right.

The rapper, who was one of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' top supporters, said on Instagram the meeting was productive and that he was “welcomed with respect” by the Republican. Kemp boasted of the gathering on Twitter.

Render said goal was to encourage state leaders to work with more minority-owned business contractors.

“This state can with all its business interest can become an example of what a southern progressive economy can be,” he wrote. “This is the 1st of many real and frank conversations to be had.”

***

Already posted:

-- Democrat Lucy McBath and Republican Karen Handel are going at one another’s records in their latest TV ads. McBath’s spot accuses Handel of voting in lockstep with President Donald Trump during her short tenure in Congress. Meanwhile, Handel says McBath hasn’t done enough to help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

-- U.S. Rep. Doug Collins won support from an Atlanta police union earlier today.

-- The Georgia American Federation of Labor endorsed Democrat Raphael Warnock today, citing the U.S. Senate candidate’s pledge to end “right to work” laws in Georgia and push for expanded Medicaid.

***

This isn’t going over well in Georgia Democratic circles: Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut has endorsed former Republican colleague Susan Collins of Maine -- a crucial Democratic target in the Democratic plan to take control of the U.S. Senate.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, who counts Lieberman’s son Matthew as his top Democratic rival in the November Senate election, soon took to Twitter to proclaim support for Collins challenger Sarah Gideon.

***

Another Georgia House member has bolted from U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s camp to instead endorse U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.

State Rep. Dale Washburn sent word Thursday that he rescinded his support from Loeffler and will back Collins in November.

At least four House Republicans have flipped from Loeffler following House Speaker David Ralston’s endorsement of the four-term congressman - and the Loeffler campaign’s scathing criticism of that decision.

***

Both of Georgia’s U.S. senators were non-committal when asked if they plan to go along with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan for a “skinny” COVID-19 relief bill.

The Senate could vote as early as today on a stimulus plan that falls far short of what Democrats in both chambers have pushed for in hopes of supporting individuals and businesses still affected by the ongoing pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s team said she is willing to support legislation that brings relief to Georgians -- without directly weighing in on the latest proposal. U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s staff said that he is reviewing the details.

***

Take this with the largest grain of salt you can find: Kevin Van Ausdal, the Democratic nominee in Georgia’s 14th District congressional race, says internal polling shows him with more support than members of his party usually receive in Northwest Georgia.

Ausdal’s Republican opponent is the controversial Marjorie Taylor Greene. The internal polling of 635 registered voters shows her lagging far behind President Donald Trump in the district, although still leading with 57% of voters' support compared to Ausdal’s 40%.

“We did the poll for one reason—we wanted to see if Marjorie Greene changed the race,” Ausdal Campaign Manager Vinny Olsziewski said in a news release. “The answer is resoundingly, yes. Voters think Marjorie is too extreme.”

***

In a Valdosta Daily Times piece, Riley Bunch reports on a University of Georgia agribusiness study that says the current pandemic has resulted in a revenue loss for more than 80% of Georgia farmers.