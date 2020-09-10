Warnock wins support from key Georgia union in Senate bid

Loeffler, meanwhile, is facing a formidable challenge from U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a four-term congressman who paints himself as the authentic conservative in the race.

Those four candidates – along with another 17 lesser-known contenders – are all on the same November special election ballot. If no candidates get a majority of the vote, the two top finishers face a January runoff.

‘Real people’

Despite the declining membership and clout of labor unions in Georgia, they remain central to Democratic politics.

The AFL-CIO’s backing on Thursday gives Warnock a network of grassroots organizers – the union boasts roughly 250,000 members and retirees in Georgia – to captain get-out-the-vote efforts.

And the union, along with other labor organizations, is an important source of financing for Democratic campaigns and liberal efforts in Georgia.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution review of campaign finance records showed the Democratic Party of Georgia received about $2.4 million during the 2018 election cycle from more than 60 union contributions.

In a statement, union organizers praised Warnock’s work to “tilt the playing field back to the side of real people.”

“Reverend Raphael Warnock has made it clear that he is a strong supporter of organized labor,” said Charlie Flemming, the president of the state chapter of the Georgia AFL-CIO. “And we are excited to work to elect him as the next Senator from Georgia and push back against the anti-worker agenda that threatens our nation and families.”