Stacey Abrams tests positive for coronavirus

080922 Atlanta: Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams makes her economic address outlining her vision for Georgia’s economy on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Stacey Abrams said Wednesday she tested positive for coronavirus a day after she delivered a major economic speech at a downtown Atlanta brewery.

The Democrat’s campaign said she received the positive test early Wednesday. Abrams’ speech was delivered before dozens of her closest allies at Atlantucky Brewing, where she highlighted an array of policies including a call to legalize casino gambling.

Abrams is twice vaccinated and boosted. Her campaign said she tested negative before the Tuesday speech. Many of the attendees at the event wore masks, though Abrams spoke from a podium without a face covering.

She is in the middle of a heated rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp, who narrowly defeated her in 2018.

Here’s her campaign’s statement from spokesman Michael Holloman:

“This morning, Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing. She tests daily and tested negative via PCR Monday and negative via rapid test yesterday before her ‘Georgia Thrives’ economic speech. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, she will isolate at home and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

