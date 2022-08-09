Abrams: It’s time to legalize casino gambling and sports betting

“Hear me clearly, we don’t have to raise taxes,” Abrams said of her agenda. “All we have to do is raise our expectations of those who lead us.”

Trailing in the polls, Abrams wants to reframe her campaign’s fiscal agenda at time when Kemp consistently links the Democrat to a shaky economy that midterm voters say is their primary concern. She’s also stepped up her embrace of President Joe Biden despite his low approval rating, confident that the likely passage of key parts of his economic agenda will energize voters.

Her speech exemplified her attempt to weave economic concerns with two other threads she hopes will prove decisive in the election: Angst over anti-abortion limits and pro-gun expansions that she’s betting will motivate Georgians to rush to voting sites.

She also promised to deliver free technical college for Georgians, create a $10 million small business growth fund and emphasized her a plan to use surplus funds to finance a $1 billion tax refund. And she said she would take aggressive steps to bring more economic equity.

Throughout her address, Abrams said Kemp-backed “extreme and unpopular” policies are exacting untold damage on the state’s business reputation and already costing Georgia economic development opportunities.

She has frequently invoked Music Midtown’s decision to cancel the annual music festival as an example, along with attempts by Democratic governors to woo businesses concerned with the state’s newly enacted restrictions on abortion.

“He is no anti-Trump moderate and no fiscal conservative,” she said of the Republican, adding: “When the choice is between what’s best for Brian Kemp’s future and what’s best for Georgia, Brian Kemp will always choose himself.”

080922 Atlanta: Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams makes her economic address outlining her vision for Georgia's economy on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Atlanta. "Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

And she challenged voters to take a long-term view of the surge of revenue at the state’s disposal amid soaring tax collections and a federal infusion of cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This fall we face a generational moment,” she said of the state’s more than $5 billion surplus. “We have a windfall. But the question is what we will do with it?”

‘Stay focused’

The address indicated Abrams’ sense of urgency to sharpen her campaign’s message as she struggles to overtake Kemp in the polls. Even Abrams’ internal data shows her lagging the incumbent, and she’s frequently acknowledged she’s the underdog despite an enormous fundraising edge.

Kemp has shrugged off many of his rival’s broadsides as he paints her policies as pie-in-the-sky ideas that would force her to call for new tax hikes. And he’s underlined his financial record, starting with his decision to reopen parts of Georgia’s economy amid intense criticism during the first weeks of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the governor is set to announce what officials say is a record-breaking year for economic development, fueled by decisions by Rivian and Hyundai to establish new auto plants in rural parts of the state that will employ thousands of state workers.

Some 85% of the investments and more than 30,000 new jobs were generated outside the metro Atlanta region, Kemp’s aides say.

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference following a tour of Google Atlanta's office in Midtown on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

And in a reflection of the governor’s confidence about his November chances, he hasn’t rushed to counter her proposals with new initiatives of his own – or even responded to many of her scathing attacks as he leverages the power of incumbency to command attention.

Only this week did Kemp’s campaign indicate it would roll out key economic development changes. He plans to unveil a $1 billion tax rebate financed by Georgia’s record surplus, along with a separate rebate for homeowners.

“Georgians are going to stay focused on what they care about,” Kemp told supporters at a campaign stop in northeast Georgia. “And what Georgia families and working Georgians need right now is for us to fight the 40-year high inflation.”