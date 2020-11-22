Breaking: Loeffler self-isolating after positive, then inconclusive, coronavirus tests

“She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time.”

Loeffler, a Republican who faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in the January race, has kept a busy schedule of rallies since her second-place finish in the Nov. 3 special election. She’s held several recent joint events with Sen. David Perdue, who is also facing a runoff, and also campaigned Thursday with Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Though Loeffler regularly wears masks, her campaign events have often drawn large crowds where few are wearing masks and socially distancing is impossible. At two stops on Friday with Pence, for instance, hundreds gathered in Canton and Gainesville in cramped confines at outdoor venues.

The pandemic is playing a significant role in the high-stakes campaign. Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who is competing against Perdue, have consistently accused their Republican rivals of downplaying the pandemic. The two incumbents have focused on their support for President Donald Trump and economic stimulus efforts they supported as the pandemic worsened.

The campaign has notified Cotton, Pence, Perdue and other officials and staffers she came in contact with about her test results.

Here is the full campaign statement:

“Senator Loeffler took two COVID tests on Friday morning. Her rapid test results were negative and she was cleared to attend Friday’s events. She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive, but she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening. Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results.

