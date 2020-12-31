David Perdue quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE — U.S. Sen. David Perdue said Thursday he was forced to quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus, scrambling the final days of a runoff campaign for control of the U.S. Senate.
In a statement, the Republican’s campaign said he and his wife Bonnie tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday morning and are isolating as a precaution after learning they had been in close contact with an unidentified member of his staff who contracted the disease.
It meant that Perdue is sitting out a joint campaign event scheduled Thursday evening with U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, but it’s not immediately clear how it will shape the rest of the busy campaign schedule.
He’s scheduled more stops on a statewide bus tour over the weekend and was set to appear with President Donald Trump on a runoff eve rally on Monday.
Perdue and fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler are banking on tremendous runoff turnout on Tuesday to erase what appears to be a sizable early-voting advantage from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Thursday’s event, a country music concert at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville, is also set to feature Loeffler and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald.