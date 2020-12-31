David Perdue quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

In a statement, the Republican’s campaign said he and his wife Bonnie tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday morning and are isolating as a precaution after learning they had been in close contact with an unidentified member of his staff who contracted the disease.

It meant that Perdue is sitting out a joint campaign event scheduled Thursday evening with U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, but it’s not immediately clear how it will shape the rest of the busy campaign schedule.