Raphael Warnock has amassed a $23M war chest for Senate reelection bid

Warnock’s latest fundraising report exceeded his last record-breaking haul, which amassed $9.5 million between July and September. His campaign said he collected contributions from 130,000 donors in his latest report, which spans October to December.

The Democrat disclosed his fundraising figures hours after his chief Republican rival, former football star Herschel Walker, revealed his fundraising numbers. Walker raised $5.4 million from 44,000 donors over the three-month span and has roughly $5 million in the bank.