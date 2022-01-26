Herschel Walker raises another $5.4M for Senate bid

The former football icon has raised about $10 million overall since launching his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in August, his campaign said Wednesday. He is expected to report roughly $5 million in cash on hand at the Jan. 31 deadline.

Walker is the GOP frontrunner thanks in part to his sky-high name recognition and support from former President Donald Trump, who said the Republican would be an “unstoppable” political force in a contest that could decide control of the Senate.