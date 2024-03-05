Georgia judge blocks Catoosa GOP from purging Republicans from ballot

Henry’s attorney, Bryan Tyson, called on local party leaders to comply with the order. In Georgia, the parties handle the process for candidates to sign up.

“We are pleased the judge required the party to follow the law,” Tyson said. “The people get to pick the candidates — not a small group of insiders.

The Catoosa GOP didn’t respond to requests for comment on Tuesday, but Chairwoman Joanna Hildreth and other supporters have said it would help bring “greater accountability” to elected officials in deep-red counties.

This week, she referred to a Feb. 7 statement that said the policy was designed to ensure Republican candidates who “share our values” are on the ballot.

“Too often, voters are rightfully disappointed by candidates who run with ‘Republican’ by their name only to abandon the platform once elected, if they ever really supported it to begin with,” she said.

‘No way’

Catoosa is one of several GOP committees that have adopted rules that give party leaders more control over which candidates can run on the ballot with an “R” by their name. Similar rules were recently adopted in Chattooga and Pickens counties.

It’s a miniature version of a failed statewide effort by hard-line conservatives to pass rules that could have blocked state candidates from qualifying as Republicans if they’re deemed to be insufficiently conservative.

It was championed by the Georgia Republican Association, a conservative faction that has vilified Gov. Brian Kemp and other state incumbents who rejected then-President Donald Trump’s demands to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

They tried to force a vote at the Georgia GOP convention last year that would have given the state party’s roughly 1,500 delegates the authority to decide who was eligible to run as a Republican in top races.

It was sidelined by a coalition of far-right activists and mainstream conservatives who issued dire warnings that it would shift significant power from voters to the state party.

Alex Johnson, the GRA president and an attorney for the Catoosa party, didn’t immediately comment. But he has referred to the Wyoming GOP’s decision to oust then-U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from the party as a legal precedent.

Opponents say the policies are bound to be rejected in court or circumvented by the Legislature. Tyson argued the county party violated Georgia law several different ways, including failing to follow procedural rules.

“There’s simply no way what they’re doing is allowable under Georgia law,” he said.