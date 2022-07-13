Politically Georgia: Walker’s mystifying comments complicate his bid

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s bewildering comments are complicating his campaign.
Plus, our political insiders look at the most recent Jan. 6 committee hearing and what Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is doing to try to one-up Gov. Brian Kemp.
