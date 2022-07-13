BreakingNews
Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Walker’s mystifying comments complicate his bid

Herschel Walker holds a moment of silence for the school shooting in Texas before speaking after his Republican Primary win on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta. Walker would face U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in November. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Herschel Walker holds a moment of silence for the school shooting in Texas before speaking after his Republican Primary win on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta. Walker would face U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in November. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s bewildering comments are complicating his campaign.

Plus, our political insiders look at the most recent Jan. 6 committee hearing and what Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is doing to try to one-up Gov. Brian Kemp.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station51m ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
14h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
13h ago
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
22h ago
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
22h ago
The Latest
Warnock raises more than $17M in three-month span
56m ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker campaign doubles down on ‘China’s bad air floating’ comment
23h ago
Abrams demands probe of Georgia’s ‘wasteful’ baby formula policy
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top