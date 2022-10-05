ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Abortion takes centerstage after bombshell Walker report

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is again at the center of the Senate campaign after the Daily Beast reported that Herschel Walker paid for an abortion in 2009 for his then-girlfriend.

Our insiders also look at the rough week for Stacey Abrams after a federal judge’s decision to toss out the 2018 voting rights challenge filed by the Fair Fight Action political organization she founded after her defeat.

Do you have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770) 810-5297 and we’ll answer your question during the Listener Mailbag segment on Friday’s episode.

You’re also invited to come to a live taping of the Politically Georgia podcast this Tuesday. For all the details on how to join us, go to live.ajc.com

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider 10h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
17h ago

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess / AP

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s family values
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Republicans fear losing U.S. Senate seat as Walker’s woes mount
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Republicans fear losing U.S. Senate seat as Walker’s woes mount
12h ago

Credit: LM Otero

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Republicans distance themselves from Herschel Walker after abortion report
17h ago
The Jolt: A newly surfaced DUI charge shakes up lieutenant governor’s race
22h ago
Stunning developments dog Herschel Walker’s campaign at pivotal time
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
17h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top