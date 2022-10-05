Politically Georgia: Abortion takes centerstage after bombshell Walker report

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is again at the center of the Senate campaign after the Daily Beast reported that Herschel Walker paid for an abortion in 2009 for his then-girlfriend.
Our insiders also look at the rough week for Stacey Abrams after a federal judge’s decision to toss out the 2018 voting rights challenge filed by the Fair Fight Action political organization she founded after her defeat.
