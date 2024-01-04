PG A.M.: Vandals deface Manuel’s Tavern ahead of Mayor Dickens’ speech

Credit: Becky Stein Credit: Becky Stein

When Maloof arrived around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, he discovered unfinished spray paint on the bar’s windows and the word “Andre” in small writing. Maloof said he was forced to break into the building because clumps of the still-warm super glue were stuffed in the locks.

“What upset me the most was that they spray painted the Coke mural,” Maloof said. “I can’t figure out exactly how to fix that without damaging the mural.”

Dickens still delivered his address on Wednesday evening to the Atlanta Young Democrats. A small group of protesters waving signs opposing the controversial training complex gathered outside the bar amid heavy police presence.

Credit: Brandon McKeown Credit: Brandon McKeown

Maloof said the vandals “didn’t interrupt business or operations, but it definitely made my day a pain in the butt.”

The tavern is a favorite venue for political events and campaign stops, particularly for Democratic figures. Manuel’s has hosted events for U.S. presidents, governors, members of Congress and local candidates.

But Maloof said he’s felt like “something has changed” in recent months. Just a few weeks ago, for instance, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed a year-end celebration at the bar held by the Fulton County Democratic Party.

“It seems like there’s now a mentality that if I disagree with you, I must destroy you,” he said. “It’s such a shame.”

***

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

SECOND TRY. Georgia Senate leaders are attempting again to jump-start a new state commission with the power to sanction or remove local prosecutors. The state Supreme Court in November effectively blocked the panel, created during the 2023 legislative session, from taking action.

The court ruled it doesn’t have the authority to approve rules and regulations for the newly formed Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, which was required under the Republican-backed law.

Under the new Senate Bill 332, which was filed this week by GOP Senate leaders, the Supreme Court’s role is stricken from the process. The measure’s supporters are confident that change would clear the way for the panel to begin investigating complaints.

The battle over the commission is being closely watched partly because Donald Trump’s allies aim to use the new law to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for seeking election interference charges against the former president.

***

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

LISTEN UP. T minus four days until the 2024 state legislative session begins, and the “Politically Georgia” radio show is previewing lawmakers’ return to the state Capitol. A pair of Democratic legislators, Sen. Harold Jones II of Augusta and Rep. Sam Park of Lawrenceville, join Thursday’s episode to talk priorities and what to expect under the gold dome starting Monday..

Two of their Republican colleagues will headline Friday’s show.

Catch “Politically Georgia” as it airs live at 10 a.m. every weekday on WABE 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org. And if you miss the show in real time, listen anytime at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts. The podcast version posts at about 1 p.m. every weekday.

***

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

DUGAN OUT. State Sen. Mike Dugan, the affable former Senate majority leader, announced Wednesday that he is leaving the General Assembly to run for the U.S. House seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock.

The Republican from Carrollton will be one of several running for the open west Georgia seat. He was also the only Republican senator to vote against the newly drawn state Senate map after his own district got a near-complete overhaul by his colleagues.

Dugan isn’t wasting any time. His resignation will be effective today.

***

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the AJC Credit: Rebecca Wright for the AJC

DOMINOES. Those redrawn state legislative district maps have had a domino effect this week as two of the six state House Democrats who had been drawn into districts with their Democratic House colleagues announced they won’t see reelection.

State Rep. Doug Stoner, who had returned to the Capitol this session for a second tour of duty, announced he decided against challenging state Rep. Teri Anulewicz. Both are from Smyrna.

And state Rep. Gregg Kennard told the AJC he could never run against state Rep. Sam Park, a fellow Gwinnett Democrat he considers a friend and mentor. “My heart wouldn’t be in it at all,” Kennard said.

***

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CAPITOL SCARE. The state Capitol complex started Wednesday with a jolt when a bomb threat led authorities to delay opening the Capitol building until shortly after 9 a.m.

Georgia’s was one of several statehouses, including those in Kentucky, Montana, and Mississippi, that received similar threats at roughly the same time, leading to lockdowns and evacuations around the country.

Georgia authorities said an email sent to a staffer, which was quickly determined to be a hoax, initiated the alert and the building was opened after a search.

Also Wednesday, Gabriel Sterling, a senior official in the Secretary of State’s office, announced on social media that he had joined the ranks of other public officials whose homes have been swatted in recent weeks. Sterling explained the culprits called 911 claiming a drug deal at his home had resulted in a shooting on the property.

“Everyone is OK,” he wrote. “But this is wrong.”

My family has now joined the ranks of those who have had their home “swatted”. We should all refuse to allow bomb threats & swatting to be the new normal. 911 got a call saying a drug deal gone bad, resulted in shooting, at our home. Everyone is ok. But this is wrong. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 3, 2024

***

FLYING AWAY. Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive counsel David Dove is headed for the private sector after landing with legal powerhouse Troutman Pepper. He will lead the firm’s regulatory and economic investment practice in Georgia. The gig begins on Feb. 1.

Dove is among the longest-serving Kemp aides. He has worked for the Republican since 2009 and served as his top counsel for the last five years, where he marshaled Kemp’s judicial appointments and played a central role in successful water wars litigation and other key cases.

***

Credit: Eric Gay/AP Credit: Eric Gay/AP

BORDER TALK. At least two members of Georgia’s congressional delegation were among the roughly 60 U.S. House Republicans who joined Speaker Mike Johnson for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta and Rich McCormick of Suwanee both posted on social media about the trek. McCormick included a video that appeared to show border patrol agents interacting with migrants crossing the Rio Grande.

“Despite what you hear from Joe Biden and Democrats, the border crisis is real and today I witnessed it firsthand as a family crossed the Rio Grande and tried to illegally enter our country,” he wrote. “What’s it going to take for Democrats to put politics aside and secure the border?”

Allen said he hoped to meet with law enforcement and other public safety officials, plus local leaders in Eagle Pass, Texas, “about the ongoing humanitarian and national security crisis unfolding along our southern border.”

The trip comes as a bipartisan group of senators works on a border security package that could also free up aid to Israel and Ukraine. During a news conference, Johnson said he would like that package to align with a bill House Republicans passed last year that Democrats have been unwilling to embrace.

Despite what you hear from Joe Biden and Democrats, the border crisis is real and today I witnessed it firsthand as a family crossed the Rio Grande and tried to illegally enter our country. What’s it going to take for Democrats to put politics aside and secure the border? pic.twitter.com/ld566F1SOM — Dr. Rich McCormick for Congress (@RichforGA) January 3, 2024

***

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden has no public events on his schedule.

The Senate and House are on holiday break until next week.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York will join U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, at an event at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs celebrating Black entrepreneurs and highlighting Democrats’ economic agenda.

SUPPORT FOR SAVANNAH DEEPENING. Two of Georgia’s highest-profile elected officials have now backed — in writing — the push for a deepening study of the Savannah River shipping channel.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta, on Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp voicing his support for authorizing the study as part of an upcoming renewal of the Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA). The WRDA enables the Corps of Engineers to take action on a specific list of projects meant to improve rivers, harbors and other bodies of water. WRDA authorization does not include funding for those initiatives.

Warnock’s letter was in response to one sent to him by Kemp asking for the senator’s assistance with the study. Warnock’s message noted that he had advocated for the deepening with the leader of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

The Georgia Ports Authority has championed the study of the 40-mile long channel leading to the Port of Savannah. The shipping lane is currently 47-feet deep and includes several of what GPA officials call “choke points” that threaten to limit access to the port by next-generation cargo ships.

***

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

AAPI BIZ. The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders will host an economic summit in metro Atlanta next week focused on connecting AAPI small businesses and community members with federal agencies and resources.

The event is Wednesday at the Gas South District Convention Center in Duluth and features yet-to-be-announced senior White House officials. Members of the public can register online via Eventbrite.

The Metro Atlanta AA and NHPI economic summit is the sixth such event hosted by the Biden administration. The inaugural summit was in Philadelphia in January 2023.

***

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

DOG OF THE DAY. Georgia leaders love the state’s film and television industry. But do they know there’s a Georgia-based star in our Politically Georgia midst?

Meet Reggie Valley, the seven-year-old mini goldendoodle who just wrapped a star turn in a recent Wayfair television campaign (he’s the mini goldendoodle barking at Santa).

When he’s not in front of the camera or dressing up as Elton John for Halloween, Reggie lives in Chamblee with his momager, Ryndell Langford, and dadager, Pat Valley. An unbiased source reports that along with his dashing good looks, Reggie is also sweet, intelligent, and a very good boy.

Send us your dogs of any political persuasion and location, and cats on a cat-by-cat basis, to patricia.murphy@ajc.com, or DM us at @MurphyAJC.

***

AS ALWAYS, Politically Georgia readers are some of our favorite tipsters. Send your best scoop, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com, and adam.vanbrimmer@ajc.com.