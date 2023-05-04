Kemp to sign bill granting state new power to remove prosecutors

Credit: AJC file Credit: AJC file

One of the most ardent critics of the measure is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has framed the proposal as racist and retaliatory after voters elected a diverse bloc of prosecutors in 2020.

Some Democrats who have vowed to challenge the law in court see the bill as retribution for Willis’ ongoing probe into whether former President Donald Trump violated state laws by meddling with the 2020 election.

But supporters of Senate Bill 92 have carefully avoided invoking Willis, instead bringing up the examples of other current and former prosecutors who have faced charges of misconduct or been accused of abusing their powers.

The most frequent example is Deborah Gonzalez, a liberal district attorney who won office to represent a district that include Kemp’s hometown of Athens by running on a platform promising to bring a more progressive approach to the office. She has called the legislation a “power grab.“