PG A.M.: Evangelicals join dispute over definition of anti-Jewish hate

Its signatories include Pastor John Hagee of Christians United for Israel, Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, and Jentezen Franklin, the senior pastor of Free Chapel, the Gainesville megachurch.

The legislation, House Bill 30, is backed by powerful politicians and a broad cross-section of Jewish community leaders. The measure passed the House with bipartisan support during the 2023 session.

But it never reached a vote in the state Senate, in part because of bipartisan opposition to the IHRA definition and concerns it could criminalize criticism of Israel. Among the opponents is GOP state Sen. Ed Setzler of Acworth, who argues the language is “fatally flawed” and would be rendered moot by the courts.

The letter notes that dozens of other nations and U.S. states have adopted the definition, as has the U.S. government. The note also references the spike in antisemitic attacks since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“We would never seek to deny anyone their right to free speech, no matter how repugnant we might find certain statements, but our state leaders have a role to play in this fight,” read the letter.

It ended with a call to action.

“Sending HB 30 to Governor Kemp’s desk in order to see the IHRA definition used as guidance under appropriate circumstances is a fitting, constitutionally valid, and necessary step in the fight against antisemitism. We urge you to advance this legislation without delay.”

NEW MAPS. State attorneys urged a federal judge to reject arguments from Democrats that Georgia’s new GOP-drawn political boundaries are unconstitutional. Critics claim the redistricting maps redrawn earlier this month ignore an order to create additional majority-Black districts.

In an 82-page brief filed late Monday, Georgia attorneys contend that the legal challenges reinforce that the plaintiffs’ case is “about electing more Democrats” rather than preserving the rights of minority voters.

“The fact that the General Assembly added the required majority-Black districts while not substantially increasing Democratic performance is apparently why Plaintiffs object to the plans,” read the brief, which provides a blueprint of the state’s legal defense ahead of a Wednesday hearing.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled in October that Georgia’s political maps illegally diluted Black voting power and ordered lawmakers to draw seven new majority-Black legislative districts and one new majority-Black U.S. House seat.

GOP lawmakers redrew the lines to minimize damage to Republican incumbents while targeting key Democrats, such as U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta.

State attorneys argue that Republican leaders “fulfilled the mission this court gave it” to create additional majority-Black districts “while also complying with other traditional redistricting principles.”

Jones’ decision is likely to be appealed, though time is tight. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office needs the maps by Jan. 26 to build ballots.

FLIMSY CHALLENGE. A Georgia judge is skeptical of an argument by four left-leaning plaintiffs who are pursuing a specialized lawsuit to remove Lt. Gov. Burt Jones from office because he “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S.

We told you in Monday’s newsletter about the “quo warranto” lawsuit filed in Butts County Superior Court, where Jones lives. The 47-page lawsuit, filed earlier this month, contended Jones “forfeited his right to hold public office” when he served as a pro-Donald Trump elector following the 2020 election.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Wilson didn’t rule from the bench on Monday but appeared skeptical of the plaintiffs’ longshot arguments. If Wilson ultimately rejects the challenge, the complainants plan to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The lawsuit is part of a coordinated legal effort by Democrats to challenge the eligibility of Trump and his allies for office by invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

An earlier effort in Georgia to disqualify U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, from holding office also failed. Jones described it as a part of a politicized effort to oust him from office.

DEMOCRATIC SUMMIT. Arena, a progressive organization focused on electing diverse Democrats, will hold its annual summit on April 18-21 in Atlanta.

The Arena Summit will partner with a range of allies, including the Georgia House Democrats, Emerge Georgia and New Georgia Project.

Lauren Baer, the group’s managing partner, called the conference a “one-of-a-kind space for progressive leaders to gather and collectively chart a course to secure Democratic victories in 2024 and beyond.”

Arena has yet to name a keynote speaker for this year’s event. Past speakers have included Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

ADDRESS CHANGE. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter has called Savannah’s suburbs home his entire life save for his college years. Born and raised in Port Wentworth and having lived most of his adult life in neighboring Pooler, Carter recently moved down the coast to St. Simons Island.

Carter sold his Pooler residence for $625,000 in September after closing on a 6,600-square-foot waterfront home in St. Simons in July. The sales price of the St. Simons property was $3,175,500, according to Glynn County tax records. Carter, a retired pharmacist and drugstore operator, also owns an undeveloped lot on the same road that is currently listed for sale for $985,000. He paid $650,000 for that property in December 2022.

As a housewarming gift, your Politically Georgia team will refer to Carter with the notation “R-St. Simons Island” going forward.

LISTEN UP. Medicaid expansion is no longer a taboo topic at the state Capitol, and the “Politically Georgia” team breaks down why Republican leadership in the General Assembly may be open to extending those health care benefits in Monday’s podcast. Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, a Decatur Democrat, and GOP political strategist Brian Robinson join the discussion.

Listen at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch “Politically Georgia” as it airs live at 10 a.m. every weekday on WABE 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org.

PATENT (OFFICE) PENDING. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is setting up a new Southeastern regional presence in Atlanta, and the AJC’s Mirtha Donastorg writes that it is another advantage as the city aims to become an innovation hub.

The nearest patent office for Georgia inventors right now is the USPTO headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. The new Atlanta office will offer the same services as other regional counterparts in Dallas, Denver, Detroit and San Jose, California. That includes access to patent and other federal small business and industry experts, dedicated workstations to search existing patents and training and education programs.

The expansion to Atlanta drew praise from U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, who serves as the ranking member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet.

“For years, I have reminded the world that Atlanta is not just a hub for culture and creativity, but also for technology and innovation,” he said in a statement. “I’m so grateful that PTO Director (Kathi) Vidal agrees.”

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a funeral service at the National Cathedral for Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Senate considers the confirmation of Christopher Charles Fonzone to be an assistant attorney general.

The House is on holiday break until Jan. 9.

PERSONNEL NEWS. The Consulate General of Canada has named Rosaline Kwan as the new consul general assigned to the mission based in Atlanta. In this role, Kwan will oversee maintaining U.S.-Canadian ties in a six-state territory that includes Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. Kwan previously served as a diplomat in India, Taiwan and China and as a senior executive in the Canadian government.

