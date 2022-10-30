On the Georgia Trail: What to watch in final Abrams-Kemp debate

REV UP THE BASE. With one more week of early voting, Abrams wants to energize her party’s base as leaders worry about apathy. Former President Barack Obama rallied Georgia Democrats on Friday not to lose hope, and Abrams has targeted some of her party’s most faithful voters in the closing days of the campaign with promises of “generational” change.

HUNKER DOWN. Just like the last debate, Kemp’s main goal is avoid making waves that give Democrats a viral moment. He’s likely to push the same narrative he’s used since 2018 that frames Abrams as a celebrity candidate fueled by out-of-state donors whose views are out-of-touch with Georgians. And he may make specific appeals to Black voters and suburbanites to put Abrams further on the defensive.