NBA, LeBron James’ group team to fight voter suppression during All-Star weekend

“Given that we’ll have a national audience tuning in to watch the All Star Game this weekend in Atlanta, we have a unique opportunity to work together with our partners to shine a spotlight on these voter suppression efforts that target the league’s most loyal fan base and provide fans with the tools they need to fight back.”

Lawmakers in Georgia and 42 other states are considering more than 250 measures that would create impediments to voting, particularly among voters who rely on mail-in voting during the pandemic, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a policy institute at New York University.

Democrats, civil rights groups and other critics say the measures amount to retaliation after Democratic wins in November and January, and note that there is no evidence of systemic voter fraud or widespread irregularities, despite the lies promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies who tried to reverse his election defeat.

Election officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have said there’s no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the election, and the results were verified by recounts and audits.

Republican lawmakers say their proposals would restore confidence in elections after it was undermined by Trump and other members of the GOP. None of the state GOP lawmakers who supported Trump’s claims have contested the results of their own General Assembly elections.

Since launching in July 2020, James’ group has worked with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to recruit roughly 40,000 volunteer poll workers, offered thousands of voters free rides to the polls and helped Florida voters with certain prior felony convictions register to vote.

More Than a Vote also played a role in pushing 23 NBA teams to convert their arenas into voting locations during the 2020 election cycle, including State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The group is particularly concerned about legislation that would restrict mass-voting sites, which were popular during a pandemic that heightened the need for socially-distanced practices.

December 14, 2020 Atlanta: Voters came to State Farm Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 to cast their votes to determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate on the first day of early voting. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

“That progress is under attack right now in Georgia and in other states across the country,” said Michael Tyler, a spokesman for More Than A Vote. “The effort to eliminate arena voting is one of the many voter suppression tactics we intend to shine a light on.”

Mark Tatum, the NBA deputy commissioner and a board member of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, said the league aims to promote “greater access to voting and encourage civic participation.”

The bills moving through a number of state legislatures would, if enacted, make it harder for people to vote,” he said. “We will continue to work alongside our partners and non-partisan voting organizations to monitor legislation across the country and work to ensure that voting is made easier and more accessible for every American regardless of party affiliation.”

Michele A. Roberts, the executive director of the NBA Player’s Association, said players have “pledged to use their voices to join others in the fight against those who seek to deny equal justice in our communities.”

“These attacks on voter rights in Georgia and elsewhere will not go unchallenged.”

Staff Writer Mark Niesse contributed to this report.