ajc logo
X

Michelle Obama boosts Warnock’s Senate runoff campaign

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 48 minutes ago

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is helping U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock energize voters in his Dec. 6 runoff contest against Republican Herschel Walker. It’s her first foray into Georgia politics this cycle and one of only a handful of endorsements she’s issued this year.

It comes days before her husband, former President Barack Obama, headlines a rally for Warnock in Atlanta to boost turnout in the last election of the 2022 campaign.

Michelle Obama taped two robo-calls urging likely Warnock supporters to cast their ballots. One encourages Georgians to vote during the early voting period, which ends Friday. Another is an Election Day reminder for voters who haven’t already cast their ballots.

“This election is going to be very close, and there are a lot of folks on the other side hoping you stay home,” she said. “But we need you to get out and vote one more time for Raphael Warnock. Rev. Warnock will always fight for Georgia, and in the Senate he’s proven he can get things done.”

Michelle Obama is not expected to join her husband’s in-person rally with Warnock, who has relied on few national surrogates to promote his campaign against Walker. Instead, the Democrat has sought to make the race a contrast between him and his Republican opponent.

But Warnock’s campaign hopes the former first lady can help mobilize liberal Democrats as well as Republicans and independents uneasy with Walker. Gallup polling showed she left the White House with a 68% approval rating and was named the outlet’s “most admired woman” for three consecutive years.

The early-voting message:

The Election Day message:

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him3h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff
4h ago
Key aides to Kemp, Jones launch new firm
5h ago
The Jolt: Warnock rallies weekend voters, but Walker is out of sight
Featured

Credit: JEROME DELAY

Follow US vs. Iran in today’s World Cup Games
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
4h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top