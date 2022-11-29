Michelle Obama boosts Warnock’s Senate runoff campaign

“This election is going to be very close, and there are a lot of folks on the other side hoping you stay home,” she said. “But we need you to get out and vote one more time for Raphael Warnock. Rev. Warnock will always fight for Georgia, and in the Senate he’s proven he can get things done.”

Michelle Obama is not expected to join her husband’s in-person rally with Warnock, who has relied on few national surrogates to promote his campaign against Walker. Instead, the Democrat has sought to make the race a contrast between him and his Republican opponent.