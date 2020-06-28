Meet the Georgia delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Party Leader & Elected Official Delegates (PLEO)

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: A former city councilwoman elected mayor of Atlanta in 2017, Bottoms is considered a potential running mate to Biden and also chairs the national party's platform committee.

Mayor Hardie Davis: A former state senator who served as mayor of Augusta since 2015.

State Rep. Debra Bazemore: A Riverdale state lawmaker

State Rep. Bob Trammell: A Luthersville lawyer who serves as House Minority Leader

State Sen. Emanuel Jones: A south DeKalb auto dealer who is one of the top Democrats in the chamber.

State Sen. Steve Henson: The DeKalb union training director is the Senate Minority Leader

State Rep. Calvin Smyre: A Columbus House member who is the longest-serving member of the Legislature.

State Rep. Donna McLeod: A Lawrenceville lawmaker who is the first Jamaican-American elected to the Legislature in Georgia

State Rep. Sheila Nelson: An Augusta lawmaker first elected in 2016.

State Rep. Beth Moore: The Peachtree Corners attorney was elected in 2018 as part of a Democratic sweep of Atlanta's northern suburbs.

State Rep. Matthew Wilson: He flipped a Brookhaven-based district that was one of the state's most contested in 2018.

State Rep. Rhonda Burnough: A Riverdale educator who was first elected in 2016.

State Rep. Erick Allen: A Smyrna legislator who was part of the Democratic suburban sweep in 2018.

State Rep. Billy Mitchell: A Lithonia lawmaker who is president-elect of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

At-Large Delegates

Stacey Abrams: A former Georgia House minority leader who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018 and became a national party figure for her work promoting voting rights.

Erica-Antoinette Slaton: A Lithonia IT executive and south DeKalb Democratic activist

State Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick: A Lithonia state legislator who is one of the top Democrats in the Georgia House caucus.

State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson: A Snellville legislator who won her seat in 2018.

Floyd Griffin: A former state senator and ex-mayor of Milledgeville

Joseph Christopher Manley: An activist who chairs the Ben Hill Democratic party.

Mereda Davis Johnson: A veteran DeKalb County commissioner who is the wife of U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson

State Sen. Gloria Butler: A Stone Mountain state legislator first elected in 1998 who serves as the Senate Democratic Caucus chair.

State Rep. Dewey McClain: A Lawrenceville state legislator and former professional football player and union leader

Helen Willis: A city of South Fulton council member

Wanda Warren: A Thomasville city council member

Gregory Carswell Jr.: The mayor of Waynesboro

Maddy Frey: A public health evaluation consultant and Atlanta activist who co-owns an Ultimate Frisbee team.

Diane Chauffe: An Atlanta activist

Vincent Fort: A former state senator who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Atlanta in 2017

Betty Reece: A Richmond County Democratic activist

State Rep. Craig Gordon: A Savannah state legislator

Magdalena Martinez: A Hampton activist

Stephanie Woods Miller: A Macon activist who is Bibb County's chief deputy clerk

Bob Gibeling Jr.: A marketing executive and church leader who ran for a Georgia House seat in 2018.

Reginald T. Jackson: A Milton activist.

Carmen L. Gonzalez: A Flowery Branch activist

William Edward Flippin, Jr: The senior pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Atlanta

District Level Delegates

State Rep. Al Williams: A Midway state legislator

Debra Tann: A former statehouse candidate who is active in the Lowndes County Democratic Party

Lisa M. Thomas: A Hinesville activist

Brooks Stillwell: A Savannah real estate lawyer who is the city's former mayor pro tem

Randy Armon Goss: The chair of the Peach County Democratic Party and a field operative who is also a student at Georgia College & State University

Laura Walker: The chair of the Muscogee County Democratic Party

State Rep. Winfred Dukes: An Albany state legislator

Vivian Creighton Bishop: The clerk of the Columbus Municipal Court and the wife of U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop

Bobby L. Fuse, Jr.: A retired Americus school system administrator who helped launch the South Georgia Voters' League and chairs the 2nd District.

David Worley: A veteran attorney and operative who twice ran for U.S. House, was a former chair of the state Democratic party and is a member of the Georgia election board.

Chuck Enderlin: A former fighter pilot who now flies for Delta Air Lines and unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018.

Jeannie Dollar: A speech pathologist and activist in Whitesburg

Verdaillia Turner: The president of the Atlanta Federation of Teachers

Barbara Campbell: A Lithonia activist who is involved in the DeKalb Democratic party.

Dee Dawkins-Haigler: A former state legislator from Lithonia

Janel Green: A Decatur activist who chairs the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice and was involved in U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign

Ryan Barrett: The state Democratic Party's 4th District chair

John Ralph Destito: An Atlanta physician and activist

Chanel Haley: The Gender Policy Manager for Equality Foundation of Georgia and first black transgender person to work for the Georgia House.

Glen Paul Freedman: A top executive with Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams

Julian St. Patrick Clayton: An urban planner and Decatur activist

Tommy T. Travis: A DeKalb County activist

Karli Swift: An Atlanta activist and podcaster.

Valerie Barnhart: A union organizer who is the Political Director for UFCW Local 1996

Omar Young, Atlanta

Sharman Riley Southall, Roswell

Melody Avery Session, Marietta

Amy Giusto, Alpharetta

Parker Short: A Dunwoody student who is president of the Georgia High School Democrats

Kevin Abel: A former congressional candidate and business owner who is involved in Democratic fundraising circles

Veronica Evonn Hall, Lawrenceville

George Williams, Duluth

Cheryl Williams, Duluth

Faith Ozioma Anosike, Norcross

Jim Evangelista, Cumming

Joseph Weathers, Moultrie

Paul S. Davison, Kathleen

Angela King-Anderson, Centerville

Virginia S Webb, Clarksville

Woodrow Wilson Golden: A Gainesville retiree who has attended 10 conventions and served as a delegate three previous times.

Jim Powell: An energy consultant and U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Hiawassee

Jim Taflinger, Athens

Sarita Y. Dyer, McDonough

Quentin T. Howell: A Milledgeville talk show host and state House candidate who chairs the Baldwin County Democratic Committee

Diane Brack Evans, Avera

Audrey McNeal, a Kennesaw high school student who is set to attend Barnard College to study politics.

Sandra Lee Williams, Woodstock

Rob Egan, Smyrna

State Sen. Jennifer Auer Jordan: A Sandy Springs legislator and attorney seen as a likely candidate for higher office

Brent Helig Peabody, Atlanta

Joseph Guy Rocheleau: A Statesboro activist

Emily Greene: The district field director for the Progressive Turnout Project and Augusta operative involved in the Georgia Young Democrats

Elizabeth Brooks Hahn, Evans

Christopher G. Johnson, Augusta

Marion Ray, Jonesboro

Former Ambassador Michael A Battle: The former director of the Executive Office for United States Attorneys who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the African Union during the Obama administration

Janice Faye Dixon, Jonesboro

Niles Edward Francis: A recent high school graduate from Mableton and political analyst

Hassan Y. Hassen, Marietta

Letitia "Tish" Naghise: An activist involved in the Fayette County Democratic Party and the Georgia Federation of Democratic Women

Gary D. Harrell: A Lindale activist and former Floyd County Commission candidate

LaTonya Burrell: A Rome activist involved in the Floyd County Democratic Party

Vinny Olsziewski: A Rome political consultant

Julie Ann Jordan, St Simons Island

Jennifer Garcia A Newnan activist and staffer with the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce

Larry Johnson: A DeKalb County commissioner

Fenika Miller: The state party’s 8th District chair