Meet the Georgia delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention

It’s not clear yet whether they’ll be able to attend, but state party officials have approved a slate of dozens of delegates for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in August.
The group set to represent Georgia includes high-powered party leaders, state elected officials and local activists. But it’s still uncertain whether a full-blown convention will take place in Milwaukee or a virtual gathering will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Buoyed by record primary turnout in the June vote, Democrats hope to flip Georgia in a presidential race for the first time since Bill Clinton's 1992 victory.
President Donald Trump won the state by 5 points in 2016, and former Vice President Joe Biden has promised to contest the state.
You'll find a list below of the delegates headed to the DNC below along with a brief bio.
Party Leader & Elected Official Delegates (PLEO)
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: A former city councilwoman elected mayor of Atlanta in 2017, Bottoms is considered a potential running mate to Biden and also chairs the national party's platform committee.
Mayor Hardie Davis: A former state senator who served as mayor of Augusta since 2015.
State Rep. Debra Bazemore: A Riverdale state lawmaker
State Rep. Bob Trammell: A Luthersville lawyer who serves as House Minority Leader
State Sen. Emanuel Jones: A south DeKalb auto dealer who is one of the top Democrats in the chamber.
State Sen. Steve Henson: The DeKalb union training director is the Senate Minority Leader
State Rep. Calvin Smyre: A Columbus House member who is the longest-serving member of the Legislature.
State Rep. Donna McLeod: A Lawrenceville lawmaker who is the first Jamaican-American elected to the Legislature in Georgia
State Rep. Sheila Nelson: An Augusta lawmaker first elected in 2016.
State Rep. Beth Moore: The Peachtree Corners attorney was elected in 2018 as part of a Democratic sweep of Atlanta's northern suburbs.
State Rep. Matthew Wilson: He flipped a Brookhaven-based district that was one of the state's most contested in 2018.
State Rep. Rhonda Burnough: A Riverdale educator who was first elected in 2016.
State Rep. Erick Allen: A Smyrna legislator who was part of the Democratic suburban sweep in 2018.
State Rep. Billy Mitchell: A Lithonia lawmaker who is president-elect of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.
At-Large Delegates
Stacey Abrams: A former Georgia House minority leader who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018 and became a national party figure for her work promoting voting rights.
Erica-Antoinette Slaton: A Lithonia IT executive and south DeKalb Democratic activist
State Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick: A Lithonia state legislator who is one of the top Democrats in the Georgia House caucus.
State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson: A Snellville legislator who won her seat in 2018.
Floyd Griffin: A former state senator and ex-mayor of Milledgeville
Joseph Christopher Manley: An activist who chairs the Ben Hill Democratic party.
Mereda Davis Johnson: A veteran DeKalb County commissioner who is the wife of U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson
State Sen. Gloria Butler: A Stone Mountain state legislator first elected in 1998 who serves as the Senate Democratic Caucus chair.
State Rep. Dewey McClain: A Lawrenceville state legislator and former professional football player and union leader
Helen Willis: A city of South Fulton council member
Wanda Warren: A Thomasville city council member
Gregory Carswell Jr.: The mayor of Waynesboro
Maddy Frey: A public health evaluation consultant and Atlanta activist who co-owns an Ultimate Frisbee team.
Diane Chauffe: An Atlanta activist
Vincent Fort: A former state senator who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Atlanta in 2017
Betty Reece: A Richmond County Democratic activist
State Rep. Craig Gordon: A Savannah state legislator
Magdalena Martinez: A Hampton activist
Stephanie Woods Miller: A Macon activist who is Bibb County's chief deputy clerk
Bob Gibeling Jr.: A marketing executive and church leader who ran for a Georgia House seat in 2018.
Reginald T. Jackson: A Milton activist.
Carmen L. Gonzalez: A Flowery Branch activist
William Edward Flippin, Jr: The senior pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Atlanta
District Level Delegates
State Rep. Al Williams: A Midway state legislator
Debra Tann: A former statehouse candidate who is active in the Lowndes County Democratic Party
Lisa M. Thomas: A Hinesville activist
Brooks Stillwell: A Savannah real estate lawyer who is the city's former mayor pro tem
Randy Armon Goss: The chair of the Peach County Democratic Party and a field operative who is also a student at Georgia College & State University
Laura Walker: The chair of the Muscogee County Democratic Party
State Rep. Winfred Dukes: An Albany state legislator
Vivian Creighton Bishop: The clerk of the Columbus Municipal Court and the wife of U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop
Bobby L. Fuse, Jr.: A retired Americus school system administrator who helped launch the South Georgia Voters' League and chairs the 2nd District.
David Worley: A veteran attorney and operative who twice ran for U.S. House, was a former chair of the state Democratic party and is a member of the Georgia election board.
Chuck Enderlin: A former fighter pilot who now flies for Delta Air Lines and unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018.
Jeannie Dollar: A speech pathologist and activist in Whitesburg
Verdaillia Turner: The president of the Atlanta Federation of Teachers
Barbara Campbell: A Lithonia activist who is involved in the DeKalb Democratic party.
Dee Dawkins-Haigler: A former state legislator from Lithonia
Janel Green: A Decatur activist who chairs the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice and was involved in U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign
Ryan Barrett: The state Democratic Party's 4th District chair
John Ralph Destito: An Atlanta physician and activist
Chanel Haley: The Gender Policy Manager for Equality Foundation of Georgia and first black transgender person to work for the Georgia House.
Glen Paul Freedman: A top executive with Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams
Julian St. Patrick Clayton: An urban planner and Decatur activist
Tommy T. Travis: A DeKalb County activist
Karli Swift: An Atlanta activist and podcaster.
Valerie Barnhart: A union organizer who is the Political Director for UFCW Local 1996
Omar Young, Atlanta
Sharman Riley Southall, Roswell
Melody Avery Session, Marietta
Amy Giusto, Alpharetta
Parker Short: A Dunwoody student who is president of the Georgia High School Democrats
Kevin Abel: A former congressional candidate and business owner who is involved in Democratic fundraising circles
Veronica Evonn Hall, Lawrenceville
George Williams, Duluth
Cheryl Williams, Duluth
Faith Ozioma Anosike, Norcross
Jim Evangelista, Cumming
Joseph Weathers, Moultrie
Paul S. Davison, Kathleen
Angela King-Anderson, Centerville
Virginia S Webb, Clarksville
Woodrow Wilson Golden: A Gainesville retiree who has attended 10 conventions and served as a delegate three previous times.
Jim Powell: An energy consultant and U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Hiawassee
Jim Taflinger, Athens
Sarita Y. Dyer, McDonough
Quentin T. Howell: A Milledgeville talk show host and state House candidate who chairs the Baldwin County Democratic Committee
Diane Brack Evans, Avera
Audrey McNeal, a Kennesaw high school student who is set to attend Barnard College to study politics.
Sandra Lee Williams, Woodstock
Rob Egan, Smyrna
State Sen. Jennifer Auer Jordan: A Sandy Springs legislator and attorney seen as a likely candidate for higher office
Brent Helig Peabody, Atlanta
Joseph Guy Rocheleau: A Statesboro activist
Emily Greene: The district field director for the Progressive Turnout Project and Augusta operative involved in the Georgia Young Democrats
Elizabeth Brooks Hahn, Evans
Christopher G. Johnson, Augusta
Marion Ray, Jonesboro
Former Ambassador Michael A Battle: The former director of the Executive Office for United States Attorneys who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the African Union during the Obama administration
Janice Faye Dixon, Jonesboro
Niles Edward Francis: A recent high school graduate from Mableton and political analyst
Hassan Y. Hassen, Marietta
Letitia "Tish" Naghise: An activist involved in the Fayette County Democratic Party and the Georgia Federation of Democratic Women
Gary D. Harrell: A Lindale activist and former Floyd County Commission candidate
LaTonya Burrell: A Rome activist involved in the Floyd County Democratic Party
Vinny Olsziewski: A Rome political consultant
Julie Ann Jordan, St Simons Island
Jennifer Garcia A Newnan activist and staffer with the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce
Larry Johnson: A DeKalb County commissioner
Fenika Miller: The state party’s 8th District chair