Stacey Abrams, U.S. electoral college voting Monday in 2020 White House race

The college was devised at the 1787 Constitutional Convention as a compromise between those who wanted direct popular elections for president and those who preferred to have Congress decide. At a time of little national identity and competition among the states, there were concerns that people would favor their regional candidates and that big states with denser populations would dominate the vote.

The Electoral College has 538 members, with the number allocated to each state based on how many representatives it has in the House, plus its two senators. The District of Columbia gets three, despite the fact the home to Congress has no vote in the nation’s legislative system.

While the Constitution doesn’t require electors to follow their state’s popular vote, many states’ laws do. Though it’s rare, electors have challenged those laws and voted for someone else. But in July 2020 the Supreme Court ruled those state laws are constitutional. Electors must follow their state’s popular vote, if the state has passed such a law.

When the electors meet in their states and vote for president and vice president on separate ballots. The electors record their votes on six certificates of vote, which are paired with the six remaining certificates of ascertainment. The electors sign, seal and certify six sets of electoral votes.

The Electoral College doesn’t meet in one place. Instead, each state’s electors and the electors for the District of Columbia meet in a place chosen by their legislature, usually the state capitol.

The election is low tech. Electors cast their votes by paper ballot: one ballot for president and one for vice president. The votes get counted and the electors sign six certificates with the results. Each certificate gets paired with a certificate from the governor detailing the state's vote totals.

Those six packets then get mailed to various people specified by law. The most important copy, though, gets sent to the president of the Senate, the current vice president. This is the copy that will be officially counted later.

Electoral votes (the certificates of vote) must be received by the president of the Senate no later than nine days after the meeting of the electors. The sets of certificates are sent to Congress, as requested.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Congress will meet in a joint session to count the electoral votes. The vice president, as president of the Senate, presides over the count and announces the results. The president of the Senate then declares who has been elected president and vice president.

If any objections to the electoral votes are made, they must be submitted in writing and be signed by at least one member of the House and one senator. If objections are presented, the House and Senate withdraw to their respective chambers to consider the objections.

If no presidential candidate wins at least 270 electoral votes, the House of Representatives decides the election under the 12th Amendment. This has happened only once: in 1824, when the House elected John Quincy Adams as president. If no vice presidential candidate wins at least 270 votes, the Senate elects the vice president, also under the 12th Amendment.

Presidential electors typically are elected officials, political hopefuls or longtime party loyalists, such as Abrams.

Others this year include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Trump elector who could be a 2024 Republican presidential candidate; 93-year-old Paul “Pete” McCloskey, a Biden elector who is a former Republican congressman who challenged Richard Nixon for the 1972 GOP presidential nomination on a platform opposing the Vietnam War; Floridian Maximo Alvarez, an immigrant from Cuba who worried in his Republican convention speech that anarchy and communism would overrun Biden’s America; and Muhammad Abdurrahman, a Minnesotan who tried to cast his electoral vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton in 2016.