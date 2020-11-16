Stone Mountain lawmaker becomes first woman to lead Georgia Senate caucus

The Georgia Senate’s Democrats on Monday picked a veteran Stone Mountain lawmaker to lead them into next year’s legislative session, which begins Jan. 11.
Sen. Gloria Butler, a retiree who was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 1998, was chosen by the party’s caucus to serve as minority leader. She had been serving as chairwoman of the Democratic Caucus.
She is the first woman to lead the caucus.
Butler replaces longtime Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson, D-Stone Mountain, who decided not to run for re-election this year.
Butler is also one of 16 electors charged with casting the state’s electoral votes next month for President-elect Joe Biden.
“We all worked hard to flip Georgia in the 2020 cycle, but we won’t rest until there is equity for all citizens,” Butler said. “Over my career, I have found nothing replaces hard work. I will be steadfast and resilient to ensure all voices are heard. Democrats represent thousands of Georgians and their voices will not be silenced.”
Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, was picked to replace Butler as caucus chairwoman, while Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, will remain as Democratic Whip.
Sen. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, will serve as first vice chairman of the caucus, while Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, will be in charge of the caucus' elections and fundraising activities. Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, retained her post as secretary of the caucus.