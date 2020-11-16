Stone Mountain lawmaker becomes first woman to lead Georgia Senate caucus

“We all worked hard to flip Georgia in the 2020 cycle, but we won’t rest until there is equity for all citizens,” Butler said. “Over my career, I have found nothing replaces hard work. I will be steadfast and resilient to ensure all voices are heard. Democrats represent thousands of Georgians and their voices will not be silenced.”

Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, was picked to replace Butler as caucus chairwoman, while Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, will remain as Democratic Whip.

Sen. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, will serve as first vice chairman of the caucus, while Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, will be in charge of the caucus' elections and fundraising activities. Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, retained her post as secretary of the caucus.