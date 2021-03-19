Live updates: Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta to support grieving Asian American community

The Friday visit was previously scheduled to celebrate the passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, but a campaign-style drive-in pep rally was scrapped after the Tuesday shootings. Biden, instead, will meet with Asian American leaders and deliver remarks at Emory University.

He’s also set to visit the headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mark a milestone of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccinations since he took office. Biden promised to hit that mark within his first 100 days in office, and he cleared the hurdle with weeks to spare.