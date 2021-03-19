Live updates: Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta to support grieving Asian American community

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will console the grieving Asian American community in Atlanta days after a white gunman killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in shootings at three metro Atlanta spas.
The Friday visit was previously scheduled to celebrate the passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, but a campaign-style drive-in pep rally was scrapped after the Tuesday shootings. Biden, instead, will meet with Asian American leaders and deliver remarks at Emory University.
He’s also set to visit the headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mark a milestone of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccinations since he took office. Biden promised to hit that mark within his first 100 days in office, and he cleared the hurdle with weeks to spare.
And he will meet with Stacey Abrams, a voting rights advocate who is expected to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp next year after narrowly losing the 2018 election. She’s set to discuss Republican-backed efforts to restrict elections access in Georgia along with her support for a federal voting overhaul.
Biden will land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base shortly before 1 p.m. and arrive at the CDC at 2:15 p.m. He’ll head to Emory University next, where he’ll meet privately with Asian American community leaders at 3:35 p.m. before a scheduled 4:40 p.m. address. He plans to depart Atlanta around 8 p.m.