‘Science is back.’ Biden, Harris thank CDC scientists during Atlanta visit

“This is a bipartisan effort. It isn’t showing itself in the way senators and congressmen vote, but the public’s” support exists, he said, citing polls that showed broad support for the initiative. “The public is thankful because it’s about science,” the president said. “That’s what they understand.”

The trip comes roughly a year after then-President Donald Trump visited the CDC as the outbreak worsened, when he sought to play down the risk of the virus.

It also coincided with a milestone of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccinations since Biden took office. He promised to hit that mark within his first 100 days in office, and he cleared the hurdle with weeks to spare.

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, who echoed his praise for CDC employees.

“We are here to say thank you because it’s not easy, and you’re making difficult decisions right now,” Harris said.

“You do this work on behalf of people you will never meet, on behalf of people who will never know your names, because you care about this country.”