LISTEN: Kinzinger on the ‘insane’ Georgia Republicans who could back Trump in 2024

Like many other Republicans targeted by Trump, Kemp has said he would still endorse him if he wins the GOP nomination. And former Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger told Politically Georgia on WABE that’s part of the problem with his party.

“If Gov. Kemp says he supports Trump if he’s the nominee, that’s insane. That’s nuts,” said Kinzinger, who authored the book “Renegade” about his disillusionment with today’s GOP.

Why? He said he sees next year’s vote as a referendum on a singular issue that goes beyond party loyalty.

“There’s only one thing on the ballot in 2024: Do you support democracy or authoritarianism?”

Also on today’s show, the Politically Georgia team recaps the lessons of the off-year election and the new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of next year’s potential matchups.

And they discuss the Georgian at the center of the vote to censure Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

