LISTEN: Kinzinger on the ‘insane’ Georgia Republicans who could back Trump in 2024

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Political Insider
By
32 minutes ago
X

Gov. Brian Kemp has plenty of reason to spurn Donald Trump. The former president blamed the Georgia governor for his election defeat, promoted election fraud lies that led to threats against his family and recruited an ally to challenge him in the GOP primary.

Like many other Republicans targeted by Trump, Kemp has said he would still endorse him if he wins the GOP nomination. And former Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger told Politically Georgia on WABE that’s part of the problem with his party.

“If Gov. Kemp says he supports Trump if he’s the nominee, that’s insane. That’s nuts,” said Kinzinger, who authored the book “Renegade” about his disillusionment with today’s GOP.

Why? He said he sees next year’s vote as a referendum on a singular issue that goes beyond party loyalty.

“There’s only one thing on the ballot in 2024: Do you support democracy or authoritarianism?”

Also on today’s show, the Politically Georgia team recaps the lessons of the off-year election and the new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of next year’s potential matchups.

And they discuss the Georgian at the center of the vote to censure Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
Young Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?6h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
13m ago

How could WeWork’s bankruptcy impact its Atlanta offices?
29m ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
1h ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
1h ago

Credit: AP

Could Georgia’s Trump case help federal DOJ prosecutors?
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

The Jolt: Democrats dominate Election Day despite angst over Biden
9h ago
LISTEN: Will Savannah mayor’s decisive victory set him up for a 2026 run?
10h ago
The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
3h ago
How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
7h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top