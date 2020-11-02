Kemp ‘spirits are high’ amid COVID-19 self-quarantine

Those exposed also should watch for fever, cough and other symptoms and stay away from others at high risk.

Over the weekend, the CDC and DPH announced that people under quarantine for COVID-19 or potential exposure could still vote in person if they take steps to protect elections workers and other voters, such as wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance from others.

“Gov. Kemp would be able to vote in person while wearing a mask, and maintaining at least 6 feet between election workers and other voters, and washing or sanitizing his hands before and after voting,” said CDC spokesman Jason McDonald. “We also recommend that Gov. Kemp let poll workers know that he is in quarantine when he arrives at the polling location.”

Kemp requested an absentee ballot on Friday, but it was not clear if one would arrive in time for him to vote.

In an email on Monday, Hall said the governor “has a number of calls lined up today, spirits are high, and hopes to vote by absentee before 7 p.m. tomorrow evening.”

Staff writer Mark Niesse contributed to this report.