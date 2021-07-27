Inside the largest ‘megasite’ in Georgia history

Georgia’s last big victory on that front came in 2006, when a bounty of state and local tax breaks worth more than $400 million helped woo Kia to put a plant in West Point, 75 miles southwest of Atlanta.

But later efforts ended in heartbreak, most notably the 2015 pursuit of a Volvo factory. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal wanted it to be his signature economic development project, and he took a number of steps to sweeten the pot.

Caption The dirt road leading to the Bryan County mega-site recently purchased by the state of Georgia to attract major economic development deals. Credit: Greg Bluestein Credit: Greg Bluestein

He persuaded Georgia lawmakers to make it easier for state agencies to buy Georgia-made cars and championed the overhaul of an environmental agency to clear the way.

His economic development team shuttled back and forth to Volvo’s home country of Sweden and Deal flew to New York to make a final pitch.

Volvo ultimately chose South Carolina, in part because of promises of expensive infrastructure improvements and encouraging reports from executives of a nearby BMW plant.

Earlier this year, Georgia doubled-down on the site. The state took about $62 million it generated from the sale of a nearby tract of land to Amazon for a warehouse to help finance the purchase of the land with a local joint development authority. Now, the state has outright control over the site.

In the meantime, the sprawling Bryan County land remains untouched, waiting for a new suitor enticed by its location along I-16 and a heavy-duty rail line, and close to bustling ports in Savannah and Brunswick.

Could it be Rivian? We could be in the first stages of one of the most important economic development pursuits in the last decade.