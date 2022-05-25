Herschel Walker ran away with the GOP Senate nod, but November challenge looms

For Georgia Republicans, Walker’s Senate bid offers the tantalizing promise of an outsider who can broaden the party’s reach and the threat of an unpredictable nominee whose campaign could buckle under the weight of a controversy-filled past and a present marred by blunders.

The front-runner even before he got in the race – just the specter of his candidacy forced many veteran politicians to the sidelines – Walker spent much of his Senate bid on cruise control with a focus on facing Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

He could afford to ignore his five Republican rivals thanks to soaring name recognition borne out of his legendary football career, an alliance forged with both Donald Trump and establishment figures such as Mitch McConnell, and strong fundraising.

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks at the John and Lillian Lewis Foundation's inaugural gala on May 17th, 2022 in Washington, DC.

He also defied expectations from some senior Republicans that his bid would collapse amidstinging attacks by opponents, damaging revelations about his past and a string of missteps that have made national headlines.

Walker’s runaway victory in Tuesday’s primary validated a strategy that until recently involved tightly controlled appearances and a refusal to tangle with his GOP opponents. Even his allies, though, worry Walker’s hands-off approach leaves him untested in a general election campaign.

“The problem that Herschel Walker has is that he’s not going to be able to avoid Raphael Warnock once the general election starts. He’s not been tested, he’s not been pressed,” said Michael Steele, a former national GOP chair.

Warnock and his allies have the resources and infrastructure that Walker’s adversaries lacked, and they can use them to highlight a history of allegations of domestic violence that includes his ex-wife telling authorities that Walker pointed a gun at her and choked her.

Walker has falsely claimed he graduated from the University of Georgia, bungled the concept of evolution and issued confounding answers to questions about voting rights and infrastructure policy. A recent analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a pattern of exaggerated claims about his business background.

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Warnock’s campaign released a memo late Tuesday that laid out how the Democrat planned to highlight how Walker’s “pattern of lies, exaggerations and outright bizarre claims reveal he is not up for the job.”

The Democrat, meanwhile, has intensified his focus on capping the price of insulin, pursuing price-gougers and pressing the White House to take action to forgive student loan debt.

The Republican strategy to take on Warnock, meanwhile, is also becoming clearer.

In 2020, then-U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her allies relentlessly branded him a “radical liberal,” an image the pastor undercut with personable TV ads.

Recent anti-Warnock ads have for now abandoned that strategy, framing him as an “inspirational” candidate who supports bad policies. Walker indicated he was taking the same approach.

“He’s absolutely incredible,” Walker said of Warnock. “But, you know, I’m incredible, too. I love fighting. I’ve been doing it all my life. I’m not worried about all that.”

Instead, Walker aims to make the race a referendum on President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings in Georgia and nationwide have plummeted amid rising energy prices and economic uncertainty.

“He’s little Biden. Because all of his votes, he just keeps voting for Biden. It’s just so sad,” Walker said. “Everyone sees it, but no one wants to mention it. I’m not afraid to mention it.”