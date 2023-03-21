X

Senate leaders pass $32.4 billion budget with $6K raises for law enforcement

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Georgia Senate budget writers Tuesday passed a spending plan for the upcoming year that would give troopers, GBI investigators and game wardens $6,000 raises while teachers and other state employees would receive a $2,000 salary boost.

The budget for fiscal 2024 passed by the Senate Appropriations Committee now heads to the chamber for its consideration. Lawmakers need to finalize a spending plan before they end their session next week, and a full Senate vote will set up negotiations between the chambers.

Senate leaders had extra money to spend after cutting about $105 million from Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal for University System of Georgia spending. That is essentially the same amount Kemp and lawmakers recently approved for a new electronic medical records system for the Medical College of Georgia, part of Augusta University.

Wellstar Health System is negotiating a partnership with AU Health System and could possibly take it over. Senate leaders have raised questions about the cost of the medical records system. Wellstar has also been a vocal critic of the Senate’s push to make it easier for new hospitals to be built in Georgia.

The Senate proposal increases the pay raise for some law enforcement staffers — such as troopers — from the $2,000 Kemp proposed and $4,000 the House proposed to $6,000. Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, said the raises are aimed at retaining law enforcement, and it was funded by reducing the money budgeted to train new troopers.

“We weren’t trying to single anyone out and make them more important than the others, but we were trying to recognize the hard work and the increased duties we have placed on these individuals over the past two years,” Tillery said. “We believe keeping our experienced law enforcement matters, and there is a learning curve when we bring new troopers on.”

The fiscal 2024 budget that Senate writers passed included $1.25 million to open a Georgia State Patrol satellite post in Buckhead that would house up to 20 troopers from the motor unit and Nighthawks DUI Task Force.

The House proposed the expenditure on the heels of a two-year effort by disgruntled residents in the wealthy north Atlanta neighborhood to secede from the city. Secession supporters cited frustration with Atlanta’s response to high rates of violent crime. Their effort was voted down earlier in the session in the Senate.

Under the budget, the state would spend a record $13 billion on K-12 schools next year.

The Senate agreed with Kemp’s proposal to fund public school HOPE college scholarship awards at 100% of tuition. Currently they are closer to 90% except for high-achieving students who earn Zell Miller scholarships.

The Senate, like the House, added $26.7 million to the budget to give 54,000 state government pensioners a $500 boost next year. The House and Senate did the same in this year’s budget.

State government pensioners got their first cost-of-living increase in more than a decade last year and have long complained about the lack of raises. Retired teachers and University System employees in the Teachers Retirement System pension program get 3% annual cost-of-living increases.

The spending plan would borrow more than $600 million for new construction projects, including about $50 million for a research tower at Georgia State University in Atlanta, $30 million for the second phase of a modernization project at the University of Georgia and $27.5 million for a science, technology, engineering and math education building at Kennesaw State University.

The bond package also includes $1.7 million to renovate a building at Georgia Southern University’s Savannah’s campus for the Medical College of Georgia to set up a new medical school campus.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck2h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GSP: Atlanta police lieutenant faces DUI charge, fled hospital after crash
6h ago
The Latest

Bill to limit health care for transgender kids heads to governor’s desk
5h ago
HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Georgia Senate approves ban on end-of-term, chamber-financed Euro trips
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
9h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top