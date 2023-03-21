Senate leaders pass $32.4 billion budget with $6K raises for law enforcement

“We weren’t trying to single anyone out and make them more important than the others, but we were trying to recognize the hard work and the increased duties we have placed on these individuals over the past two years,” Tillery said. “We believe keeping our experienced law enforcement matters, and there is a learning curve when we bring new troopers on.”

The fiscal 2024 budget that Senate writers passed included $1.25 million to open a Georgia State Patrol satellite post in Buckhead that would house up to 20 troopers from the motor unit and Nighthawks DUI Task Force.

The House proposed the expenditure on the heels of a two-year effort by disgruntled residents in the wealthy north Atlanta neighborhood to secede from the city. Secession supporters cited frustration with Atlanta’s response to high rates of violent crime. Their effort was voted down earlier in the session in the Senate.

Under the budget, the state would spend a record $13 billion on K-12 schools next year.

The Senate agreed with Kemp’s proposal to fund public school HOPE college scholarship awards at 100% of tuition. Currently they are closer to 90% except for high-achieving students who earn Zell Miller scholarships.

The Senate, like the House, added $26.7 million to the budget to give 54,000 state government pensioners a $500 boost next year. The House and Senate did the same in this year’s budget.

State government pensioners got their first cost-of-living increase in more than a decade last year and have long complained about the lack of raises. Retired teachers and University System employees in the Teachers Retirement System pension program get 3% annual cost-of-living increases.

The spending plan would borrow more than $600 million for new construction projects, including about $50 million for a research tower at Georgia State University in Atlanta, $30 million for the second phase of a modernization project at the University of Georgia and $27.5 million for a science, technology, engineering and math education building at Kennesaw State University.

The bond package also includes $1.7 million to renovate a building at Georgia Southern University’s Savannah’s campus for the Medical College of Georgia to set up a new medical school campus.