Hice launches challenge to Raffensperger in race for secretary of state

And Hice proclaimed in a now-deleted Instagram post hours before the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that “This is our 1776 moment.” His aides said the post was meant to highlight his objection to the electoral college vote, not as an endorsement of the deadly attack.

The congressman confirmed last week he’s seriously considering running for the statewide post, adding that he has met with Trump and that the former president is “supportive” of his potential candidacy. Hice said then he’ll soon announce a decision, which would mean giving up a prominent post if Republicans flip control of the House next year.

Trump adviser Jason Miller said on Fox News to expect on Monday a “big endorsement that’s coming that’s going to really shake things up in the political landscape in Georgia.” Two officials say that Trump plans to endorse Hice, though they stressed that the former president could change his mind or delay the decision.

The former president has blamed Raffensperger and other state Republican officials for his narrow defeat in Georgia, and encouraged former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primary. He’s also urged Georgia football great Herschel Walker to run for U.S. Senate next year.

Domino effect

Georgia Republicans are wasting little time to prepare for the domino effect of Hice’s decision, which leaves vacant a deeply-conservative northeast Georgia district that’s set to be redrawn by a Republican-controlled Legislature at year’s end.

State Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, said last week he’s “humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement” and is weighing a bid if the seat becomes open. And on Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens said he is also “seriously considering” a campaign for the seat and that he’ll make a decision shortly if Hice runs.

Other potential candidates include Mike Collins, a trucking executive who was runner-up to Hice in the 2014 runoff, and state Rep. Jodi Lott of Evans.

With a handful of Georgia county elections directors behind him, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces the start of a hand recount of the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election during a briefing outside of the Georgia State Capitol building in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

In anticipation of Hice’s announcement, former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle sent word last week that he was also planning to challenge Raffensperger. Belle Isle, who was defeated in the 2018 GOP runoff, on Sunday scheduled a campaign kickoff event for Monday afternoon in his hometown.

Former state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Democrat-turned-Republican who is popular in the pro-Trump crowd, has long been rumored to run for secretary of state and is said to be weighing his options. He visited Trump earlier this month in Florida and said he’d soon detail his political future.

The eventual GOP nominee is likely to face a tough Democratic challenger in November. Among the leading potential candidates is state Rep. Bee Nguyen, an Atlanta legislator who represents Stacey Abrams’ former district in the Legislature has emerged as a leading Statehouse advocate for expanding voting rights.

Raffensperger, meanwhile, has vowed to “absolutely” run for re-election despite the backlash from his party’s base.

Once a low-profile GOP state legislator, Raffensperger has come under withering attack from Trump and most of the state’s GOP establishment for refusing attempts to reverse the 2020 vote.

In the months after Georgia’s November election, his refusal to buckle to Trump’s demands made him a hero in some circles -- and an enemy in others. The state GOP on Friday adopted a resolution claiming his office “undermined public confidence” in the election. The mix of criticism and support for his stand has put him in rarefied territory.

In an AJC poll published in January, Raffensperger’s 47% statewide approval rating made him the most popular Republican in Georgia, topping both Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp.

But it also showed he was more popular with Democrats, who give him a 60% approval rating, than he is with fellow Republicans. Just 45% of GOP voters said they’re happy with his performance.