Hice expected to launch GOP challenge against Raffensperger

The congressman confirmed last week he’s seriously considering running for the statewide post, adding that he has met with Trump and that he’s “supportive” of his potential candidacy. Hice said then he’ll soon announce a decision, which would mean giving up a prominent post if Republicans flip control of the House next year. He declined comment through an aide on Sunday.

In an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, Trump adviser Jason Miller said to expect on Monday a “big endorsement that’s coming that’s going to really shake things up in the political landscape in Georgia.”

Two officials say that announcement is planned to involve an endorsement of Hice, though they stressed that Trump could change his mind or delay the decision.

Georgia Republicans are wasting little time to gear up for the domino effect, which would leave vacant a deeply-conservative northeast Georgia district that’s set to be redrawn by a Republican-controlled Legislature at year’s end.

State Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, said last week he’s “humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement” and is weighing a bid if the seat becomes open. And on Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens said he is also “seriously considering” a campaign for the seat and that he’ll make a decision shortly if Hice runs.

Other potential candidates include Mike Collins, a trucking executive who was runner-up to Hice in the 2014 runoff, and state Rep. Jodi Lott of Evans.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, announcing an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. In Georgia, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won wide praise last fall for firmly rejecting former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud. But now that those claims have spawned an effort to tighten voting laws, one that could impact their political fortunes, the two Republicans are taking a softer approach.

In anticipation of Hice’s announcement, former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle sent word last week that he was also planning to challenge Raffensperger. Belle Isle, who was defeated in the 2018 GOP runoff, on Sunday scheduled a campaign kickoff event for Monday afternoon in his hometown.

Former state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Democrat-turned-Republican who is popular in the pro-Trump crowd, has long been rumored to run for secretary of state and is said to be weighing his options. He visited Trump earlier this month in Florida and said he’d soon detail his political future.

Democratic potential candidates include state Rep. Bee Nguyen, an Atlanta legislator who has emerged as a leading Statehouse advocate for expanding voting rights.

Raffensperger, meanwhile, has vowed to “absolutely” run for re-election despite the backlash from his party’s base.

Once a low-profile GOP state legislator, Raffensperger has come under withering attack from Trump and most of the state’s GOP establishment for refusing attempts to reverse the 2020 vote.

In the months after Georgia’s November election, he was a constant presence on national networks and his refusal to buckle to Trump’s demands made him a hero in some circles -- and an enemy in others. The mix of criticism and support for his stand has put him in rarefied territory.

In an AJC poll published in January, Raffensperger’s 47% statewide approval rating made him the most popular Republican in Georgia, topping both Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp.

But it also showed he was more popular with Democrats, who give him a 60% approval rating, than he is with fellow Republicans. Just 45% of GOP voters said they’re happy with his performance.