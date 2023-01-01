Georgia vs. TCU will rearrange first week of state Legislature

The 40-day session will begin as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 9, when lawmakers are set to be formally sworn-in and then vote to elect leaders of each chamber. They’re expected to adjourn around noon, hours before Georgia and TCU meet in Los Angeles for the championship.

There’s also set to be a light schedule on Jan. 10 to give legislators, state officials and others time to return from the West Coast. Some officials say they expect at least a dozen lawmakers to attend the game, along with lobbyists, aides and other political figures.