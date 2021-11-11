Georgia Democrats try to sharpen message after infrastructure bill passes

They face lockstep opposition from GOP lawmakers in Georgia who frame the spending proposals as wasteful government overreach. The state’s entire Republican U.S. House delegation voted against both the aid package and the bipartisan infrastructure measure.

And each member of the GOP delegation has vowed to oppose a social spending package with a price tag of roughly $2 trillion that could soon reach a vote.

“Democrats have again rammed through unpopular liberal policies,” U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, said after the infrastructure measure cleared the House with help from 13 GOP lawmakers. “They are completely out-of-touch with Americans, or they simply don’t care what they think.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to overcome the fractious infighting between the liberal wing and more moderate lawmakers that threatens to escalate.

Caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accompanied by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

“Welcome to my world,” quipped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, before trying to put a positive face on the internal clash. Democrats, she said, don’t always toe the party line “and that exuberance is the vitality of our party, which we value and treasure.”

Warnock, one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for election next year, was more direct.

“We need to do a better job of helping families to understand what’s in these bills and the work that’s getting done,” Warnock said in an interview. “Too often, politicians are talking to one another instead of talking to the people they’re representing.”

‘Finish line’

He and other Georgia Democrats hit the road across Georgia this week to build support for Biden’s proposals.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux held five events across her Gwinnett-based district and beyond, including a tour of a massive electric vehicle battery plant in Commerce that is the cornerstone of the state’s growing industry and would stand to gain from new spending on green infrastructure.

“We have an opportunity to do well by doing good by investing in next-generation technologies which will grow our economy as we transition to a clean energy future,” she said.

Emboldened by the passage of the infrastructure bill, other Democrats promised to keep the measure front-and-center in 2022. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who chairs the state Democratic party, promised she wouldn’t let voters forget who backed the bipartisan measure and who didn’t.

Caption 07/23/2021 — Decatur, Georgia — U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Williams, center, makes remarks during a joint presser with U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff ,right, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, left, following a tour and visit to Kelley Lake Elementary School in Decatur, Friday, July 23, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

“At every new ribbon-cutting, every new job ceremony and every new project that is built thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, we are going to remind voters that while Georgia Republicans tried to block Georgia’s economic future, President Biden and Georgia Democrats delivered,” said Williams.

Once Biden signs the infrastructure measure into law on Monday, the party’s focus will also shift to the “Build Back Better Act,” which Democrats hope to soon squeeze through a divided Congress using the complicated reconciliation process.

The measure would increase the government’s social safety net by expanding healthcare programs, instituting universal prekindergarten, financing initiatives to combat climate change and expanding tax benefits for families. It would be financed by imposing new taxes on millionaires and profitable corporations.

State Republicans have tried to energize conservatives supporters with dire warnings about the consequences of the measure. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter of Pooler echoed his GOP colleagues by calling it a “Build Back Broke” agenda that could bankrupt future generations.

Warnock, for his part, said Democrats can win the messaging battle if they keep focused on the specifics of the package. He pointed to polls that show expanding the child tax credit and financing early childhood education are particularly popular with American voters.

“They’re all really good things that will strengthen the economy and help ordinary people and get workers back to work,” said Warnock. “So we need to finish the job and get it across the finish line.”