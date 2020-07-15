Georgia Senate: Collins raises another $1.3M in bid to oust Loeffler

Republican Senate candidate Doug Collins will report raising about $1.3 million over the last three months for his campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and he’ll end the reporting period with about $2.6 million in his account.
The four-term congressman is one of 20 candidates challenging Loeffler in a November special election with no party primaries to filter out nominees. He’s racing to frame himself as a more authentic conservative than Loeffler, a former financial executive self-financing her campaign.
Collins was out-raised over the three-month period by Democrat Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church. He said earlier this month he'll report raising nearly $3 million during the span between April and June.
The Democrat turned heads in April when he raised more cash Collins and Loeffler in the first quarter. Loeffler is expected to add another $5 million to the $10 million she's pumped into her campaign.
Two other prominent Democrats are also in the November free-for-all: Matt Lieberman, an entrepreneur who is the son of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman; and Ed Tarver, a former state senator and ex-federal prosecutor in east Georgia.
In Georgia's other U.S. Senate race, Democrat Jon Ossoff said this month he raised more than $2.3 million since winning the June primary to challenge Republican David Perdue, and that he took in at least $3.45 million during the April-June quarter.
Perdue said Wednesday he raised roughly $2.2 million for his campaign during the three-month period, and he’ll end the quarter with nearly $11 million in his bank account.