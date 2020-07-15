Georgia Senate: Collins raises another $1.3M in bid to oust Loeffler

The four-term congressman is one of 20 candidates challenging Loeffler in a November special election with no party primaries to filter out nominees. He’s racing to frame himself as a more authentic conservative than Loeffler, a former financial executive self-financing her campaign.

Collins was out-raised over the three-month period by Democrat Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church. He said earlier this month he'll report raising nearly $3 million during the span between April and June.