Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff

But now that Democrats control the Senate, Walker can’t cast the race as a battle to flip back control of the chamber. And that could give voters worried about Walker’s personal issues less of a reason to vote in a post-Thanksgiving overtime race.

Democrats kept their grip on the Senate after tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in Arizona and Nevada were tallied. On Friday, national outlets called the race in Arizona for Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly. The Nevada call came a day later.

Georgia is used to playing that role. In 2021, victories by Warnock and Democrat Jon Ossoff over two GOP incumbents flipped control of the chamber, allowing Biden to pursue a more aggressive agenda.

The party’s hold of the Senate gives Biden more leeway to press his agenda before a closely divided Congress — and avoids a scenario where Republicans could block the president’s judicial appointments and stymie his legislative proposals.

While Georgia Democrats celebrated the victories in Arizona and Nevada, some party leaders insisted the outcome doesn’t change the dynamics of a race that has attracted a torrent of attention and an onslaught of new ads.

U.S. Rep. Nikema, the chair of the state Democratic Party, said voters are more concerned with who can “deliver for them every day” in Georgia rather than the maneuvering in Washington.

“Whether it’s for the 50th vote or the 51st vote, we’re confident that when we put Sen. Warnock’s competence and character on the ballot against Herschel Walker, we win every time,” she said.